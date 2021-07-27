Integrated security manufacturer, TDSi is proud to announce its forthcoming appearance at The Security Event 2021, the major UK commercial, enterprise, and domestic security event, which will take place from September 7 - 9, 2021, at the NEC Birmingham, in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
As one of the first major UK security sector events since the pandemic, TDSi will be proudly showcasing its latest products, including the newly enhanced TDSi GARDiS range of hardware and software systems.
TDSi GARDiS systems on display
Looking ahead to The Security Event 2021, Zara Taylor, the Marketing Manager at TDSi commented, “With the disruptions of 2020, we are particularly excited to be appearing at this year’s event. The key theme on our stand for 2021 is the TDSi GARDiS range, and our expert team will be on hand to demonstrate the various components, integration possibilities, and to discuss the security and practical benefits they deliver.”
TDSi will be at Stand: 3a/D40, at The Security Event 2021, which will feature several ‘pods’ showcasing the new GARDiS range, including the GARDiS Web Embedded Controller, GARDiS Software, and GARDiS Bluetooth Low Energy Reader.
GARDiS Version 2.2 software
TDSi recently unveiled the new Version 2.2 of its powerful GARDiS software, which added a Cause-and-Effect engine to the PRO version, while all versions have gained additional bespoke user records fields for greater detail and flexibility in applications.
Additionally, GARDiS now has full integration with Thinking Software’s renowned RotaOne Time & Attendance platform, providing a complete overview of staff movements and the security of facilities – something which is particularly useful in a rapidly changing and evolving world.
The Security Event 2021
Zara Taylor stated, “We are debuting a new stand at The Security Event this year which perfectly reflects the exciting new technology that TDSi will be showing. It has been a long time since we have been able to physically meet and interact with visitors at a large UK event, but the NEC is the perfect venue to do this.”
She adds, “Geographically central for many parts of the UK (and beyond) in terms of travel, it presents a friendly and well-organised venue for visitors to make the most of what will be on show, with the peace of mind that all safety precautions will be taken to ensure any risks are kept to a minimum. The TDSi team and I are very much looking forward to welcoming you to Stand: 3a/D40 from 7th-9th September!”