Integrated security manufacturer TDSi is pleased to confirm its continued programme of Table Talks sessions for its partners and end users. TDSi began hosting these regular sessions during the Lockdown phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, to deliver technical and informational content to interested parties.
TDSi’s Table Talks are free online discussion and training sessions with a Roundtable of its key technical and commercial team members. Each session features TDSi’s security experts, on hand to answer questions from attendees and to discuss relevant topics on integrated security systems, installation, and specification.
System architecture and design
TDSi’s Managing Director, John Davies, who chairs Table Talk commented, “The COVID-19 restrictions have made it harder than normal for us to speak directly to our installation partners and customers, so we wanted to find a way to address this and Table Talk was born.”
Our friendly panel of experts are on hand to offer advice on system architecture and design"
John added, “The sessions are designed to fit the needs of our audience and we welcome questions posed beforehand (and during the sessions), so we can ensure the content is tailored directly to the needs of participants, rather than us jumping on a soapbox and regaling the audience with all things TDSi. Our friendly panel of experts are on hand to offer advice on system architecture and design, to talk about the latest technology or to answer questions on specific projects and installations.”
Non-contact touchless systems
Table Talk is presented once a month and chaired by John, who is accompanied by varied members of TDSi’s expert panel, typically including: Head of Development Tina Baker, Product Engineer Russell Marande, Sales Director Alex Rumsey, and International Business Manager Mica Negrilic.
John adds, “The COVID-19 restrictions have seen big changes for everyone in security, with greater demand for non-contact touchless systems (including proximity readers and biometrics). The team and I will be on hand to answer any questions on the options, benefits and suitability of our systems and the integration potential they offer in working with security systems from other suppliers too.”