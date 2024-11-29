Integrated Access Control and Security manufacturer - TDSi announces that its Managing Director, John Davies, will retire from his role at the end of 2024. TDSi's existing senior team will continue to operate the business as usual under the leadership of Thibaut Galland, Chief Operating Officer (COO) for the United Kingdom at TDSi's parent organisation, Vitaprotech.

John Davies joined TDSi in 2003, pioneering a management buyout of the business in February 2005. In 2019 John oversaw the next chapter of TDSi’s journey when it joined Vitaprotech, a major international group of premium security providers of solutions in access control and management, smart monitoring, and perimeter intrusion detection.

TDSi’s product developments

As part of the wider Security Industry, John is also a hugely respected and well-recognised figure

As part of the wider Security Industry, John is also a hugely respected and well-recognised figure, offering his expertise for the benefit of others outside of TDSi by representing both the BSIA and Worshipful Company of Security Professionals for many years.

Along with TDSi’s ongoing product developments, most recently with the launch of GARDiS Hardware and Software and an ever-expanding suite of Access Control Integrations; John has overseen large TDSi projects in notable sites around the world, including major infrastructure projects for the Royal Thai Navy, Brunei Telecom, Shanghai Metro, China Petroleum Corp and China Coal.

John’s incredible leadership

Upon the announcement, Thibaut Galland commented, "John leaves TDSi with a fantastic, growing team of industry professionals and a strong senior leadership group, all of whom are committed to developing the great foundations left by John to ensure our future success."

He adds, "The whole team at TDSi would like to express their gratitude for John’s incredible leadership, dedication and support throughout his years here. John’s passion and commitment over the course of his 21 years at TDSi have been central to the success of the business."