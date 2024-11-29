Related Links

Integrated Access Control and Security manufacturer - TDSi announces that its Managing Director, John Davies, will retire from his role at the end of 2024. TDSi's existing senior team will continue to operate the business as usual under the leadership of Thibaut Galland, Chief Operating Officer (COO) for the United Kingdom at TDSi's parent organisation, Vitaprotech.

John Davies joined TDSi in 2003, pioneering a management buyout of the business in February 2005. In 2019 John oversaw the next chapter of TDSi’s journey when it joined Vitaprotech, a major international group of premium security providers of solutions in access control and management, smart monitoring, and perimeter intrusion detection.

TDSi’s product developments

As part of the wider Security Industry, John is also a hugely respected and well-recognised figure

As part of the wider Security Industry, John is also a hugely respected and well-recognised figure, offering his expertise for the benefit of others outside of TDSi by representing both the BSIA and Worshipful Company of Security Professionals for many years. 

Along with TDSi’s ongoing product developments, most recently with the launch of GARDiS Hardware and Software and an ever-expanding suite of Access Control Integrations; John has overseen large TDSi projects in notable sites around the world, including major infrastructure projects for the Royal Thai Navy, Brunei Telecom, Shanghai Metro, China Petroleum Corp and China Coal.

John’s incredible leadership

Upon the announcement, Thibaut Galland commented, "John leaves TDSi with a fantastic, growing team of industry professionals and a strong senior leadership group, all of whom are committed to developing the great foundations left by John to ensure our future success."

He adds, "The whole team at TDSi would like to express their gratitude for John’s incredible leadership, dedication and support throughout his years here. John’s passion and commitment over the course of his 21 years at TDSi have been central to the success of the business."

Download PDF version Download PDF version

Related videos

DNAKE S-series video door phone

DNAKE S-series video door phone
Install in minutes, no tech required: DNAKE intercom kit IPK04 & IPK05

Install in minutes, no tech required: DNAKE intercom kit IPK04 & IPK05
Case study: Gunes Park Evleri̇, Turkey

Case study: Gunes Park Evleri̇, Turkey

In case you missed it

How can the industry do a better job of promoting emerging technologies in physical security environments?
How can the industry do a better job of promoting emerging technologies in physical security environments?

By all accounts, technology development is moving at a rapid pace in today's markets, including the physical security industry. However, market uptake of the newest technologies ma...

Dahua & KITT Engineering's LED screen innovations
Dahua & KITT Engineering's LED screen innovations

About a year and a half ago, Peter de Jong introduced Dahua to Fred Koks, General Manager of KITT Engineering. Since then, Dahua, KITT Engineering, and Ocean Outdoor have complete...

Protect assets with BCD's hybrid cloud NVR solutions
Protect assets with BCD's hybrid cloud NVR solutions

Like any retail franchise, car dealerships that have multiple locations nationwide require comprehensive, reliable, and scalable video surveillance solutions to protect their busin...

Featured white papers
Palm vein recognition

Palm vein recognition

Download
The key to unlocking K12 school safety grants

The key to unlocking K12 school safety grants

Download
Selecting the right network video recorder (NVR) for any vertical market

Selecting the right network video recorder (NVR) for any vertical market

Download
Physical access control

Physical access control

Download
Cybersecurity for enterprise: The essential guide to protecting your business

Cybersecurity for enterprise: The essential guide to protecting your business

Download
Quick poll
What is the most significant challenge facing smart building security today?
More corporate news
Protect against malware with NordLayer's new feature

Protect against malware with NordLayer's new feature
Amthal partners with Eagle Eye for AI cloud surveillance

Amthal partners with Eagle Eye for AI cloud surveillance
Codelocks NetCode: Future of access control solutions

Codelocks NetCode: Future of access control solutions
Featured products
Verkada Command Connector for Camera Integration & Cloud Management

Verkada Command Connector for Camera Integration & Cloud Management
Hikvision One-Stop SMB Solutions

Hikvision One-Stop SMB Solutions
Dahua X-spans Wizmind Network PTZ Camera

Dahua X-spans Wizmind Network PTZ Camera