Integrated security manufacturer TDSi is pleased to announce the appointment of Zara Taylor as Marketing Manager. Zara, who is based at the company’s global headquarters in Poole, Dorset, is overseeing the company’s ongoing and rapidly expanding digital and marketing strategies.
TDSi’s Managing Director, John Davies commented, “We’re excited at the prospect of seeing Zara’s skills being put to work, as we take our marketing activity to the next level with a good dose of Millennial thinking and knowhow. Zara’s knowledge of the digital and social landscape will add fresh impetus to our marketing drive, as we bring new products out of our development pipeline and augment our sales channel strategies, both at home and abroad. I know that Zara will have a positive impact on our activities, and I’m delighted she’s now a part of the team.”
Marketing industry experience
Having graduated from the University of Northampton in 2017 with a First-Class BA in Fashion Marketing, Zara has worked in the marketing industry for three years for a variety of different industries including: hospitality, automotive, fashion, and now security.
Commenting on her appointment, Zara stated, “I am very excited to be leading TDSi’s continued vanguard into the digital world, which is a vital part of the security industry’s continued growth and evolution. Security needs are universal across all industries and our customers and potential customers operate across all vertical sectors, so it is vital that we continue to deliver relevant and exciting messaging to all these audiences through all digital channels.”
Embracing digital channels
Zara adds, “We have many exciting developments taking place at TDSi which we will be unveiling over the coming months and into 2021, and I look forward to being a key part of this. As we all settle into the new normal, TDSi will be further embracing digital channels, as well as meeting our customers and partners at UK and International events, to showcase our solutions for an ever-evolving security world.”
Alongside her marketing career, Zara likes to stay active and regularly plays netball (social distancing rules permitting!) and is currently training for a planned ultra-marathon in 2021. “It will be 100km, and I sometimes think I must be mad! But setting yourself exciting goals, working through any challenges, and achieving them, is just as important in your life as it is in your career. I am delighted to be part of the TDSi team, which shares this approach to being the best you can be.”