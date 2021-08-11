TDS (Time Data Security Ltd.), a globally renowned provider of smart workplace products, including visitor management, life safety and access control software solutions, has announced the release of V-Receptionist, a virtual-receptionist solution for more safely and efficiently managing visitors, to multiple locations across a super enterprise.
TDS V-Receptionist
TDS V-Receptionist enhances the visitor experience, reduces administrative burden and costs, and future proofs and standardises an organisation’s approach to front-of-house reception, across all of its global locations.
With TDS V-Receptionist, users access assistance from a receptionist or their host via video chat, at a self-service kiosk and the receptionist or host is notified via SMS/email notification or desktop, or mobile application.
Streamlined visitor management
Visitor check-in processes are streamlined to only seconds, improving the overall experience for visitors and hosts alike. Multiple enterprise locations can be served by a single receptionist, perhaps even working from home.
TDS V-Receptionist helps large enterprises:
- Adapt for unstaffed receptions/lobbies
- Avoid crowd bottlenecking during peak visitor periods
- Manage visits outside of traditional working hours
- Ensure only authorised guests gain entry to any of their locations
- Make more informed decisions about visitor activity and facility management
Facial recognition and identification scanning
Features such as a sign-language speaker, automated sign-in, photo capture, facial recognition, beacon tracking, identification scanning, watch lists, temporary badge replacement and legal document signing can be tailored for the needs of a particular enterprise user.
The trend towards digitised safety and security procedures continues to intensify across markets"
“We work closely with more than 300 clients worldwide, many of them multinationals, across technology finance, aviation, government, pharmaceuticals and other industries to understand their particular requirements for an innovative workplace. We work to improve their working environments and cater to their needs to build steadily safer, more reliable and efficient workplaces,” said Frank Hart, the Chief Executive Officer for TDS.
Frank Hart adds, “The trend towards digitised safety and security procedures continues to intensify across markets, and that makes V-Receptionist the next logical step in our expansion of flexible, customisable solutions for visitor management, access control, workplace safeguarding, emergency evacuation and student attendance. With TDS V-Receptionist, organisations cost-effectively progress toward a digital integrated workplace.”
Powered by TDS Visitor
V-Receptionist is powered by TDS Visitor, an industry-renowned solution for managing the full visitor lifecycle end-to-end, from pre-registration and self-service check-in, to notification of hosts of visitor arrivals and checkout.
TDS Visitor ensures all appropriate health, safety and legal requirements are met and all visitors are accounted for. The solution has deep integration capabilities with existing systems for security, human resources (HR), building management and customer relationship management (CRM).