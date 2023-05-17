Download PDF version Contact company
Related Links

Touchless Biometric Systems, a Swiss provider of biometric technologies headquartered in Pfäffikon, Zurich, has unveiled its latest innovation in biometric management: the Biomanager Enterprise software platform. The innovative platform, the result of years of research and development, offers a comprehensive solution for managing and monitoring biometric products and data.

Biometric devices are the best way to increase security and reliably verify the identity of individuals. But how can all biometric solutions be efficiently managed? The answer is Biomanager Enterprise-the new software platform from TBS.

Additional features

Biomanager Enterprise simplifies user and device management and offers many additional features 

Biomanager Enterprise simplifies user and device management and offers many additional features to meet even demanding project requirements. The software guarantees security, efficiency, and comprehensive functionality. With additional power packs, the range of functions can be expanded.

Thanks to advanced security measures, Biomanager Enterprise in combination with TBS biometric devices ensures that all data is optimally protected.

The platform offers advanced security measures and scalability for large, multi-site installations, and available web APIs make integration with other systems easier. Deployed in banks, airports, government agencies, data centres, and other high-security areas, Biomanager Enterprise provides a unique solution for the safest person identification.

Author's quote

"Biomanager Enterprise is the result of our proactive development strategy. Regardless of whether you prefer a standalone or integrated solution, an on-premise or cloud-based deployment, the Biomanager Enterprise platform offers maximum flexibility and individual customisation options," said Stefan Schaffner, CEO of TBS.

Download PDF version Download PDF version

Related videos

Genetec helps Brazil’s Floripa Airport enhance safety and leisure from curb to gate

Genetec helps Brazil’s Floripa Airport enhance safety and leisure from curb to gate
WaBa Grill upgrades network and voice infrastructure

WaBa Grill upgrades network and voice infrastructure
ELATEC introduces universal access control solutions

ELATEC introduces universal access control solutions

In case you missed it

What safeguards are in place to avoid unauthorised access to video?
What safeguards are in place to avoid unauthorised access to video?

Protecting video involves many of the same strategies and protocols as those used to protect any other type of data. In the world of IP cameras and systems, video can be transmitte...

Transport for London (TfL) Oyster and contactless sign-in will soon be changing for online users – Yubico comments
Transport for London (TfL) Oyster and contactless sign-in will soon be changing for online users – Yubico comments

Transport for London (TfL) announced that it will be introducing multi-factor authentication (MFA) to its Oyster and contactless users this year. Usernames and passwords, which is...

Mersey Tunnel gains flexible and scalable safety solution with Praesensa by Bosch
Mersey Tunnel gains flexible and scalable safety solution with Praesensa by Bosch

There can be few places where clear and reliable communications are more critical than a tunnel. Connecting the city of Liverpool with the Wirral under the River Mersey, the Mersey...

Featured white papers
A guide to moving physical security into the Cloud

A guide to moving physical security into the Cloud

Download
Unlocking wide-angle camera dewarping

Unlocking wide-angle camera dewarping

Download
Safeguard Students With New Techniques And Technology

Safeguard Students With New Techniques And Technology

Download
Rubrik Forward 2023

Rubrik Forward 2023

Download
Facial recognition

Facial recognition

Download
More product news
Barracuda to launch new SASE solution

Barracuda to launch new SASE solution
Dahua WizMind utilises leading AI technology to empower vertical markets

Dahua WizMind utilises leading AI technology to empower vertical markets
Salient’s CompleteView v7.3: Enhanced camera analytic event support and revamped search & playback experience

Salient’s CompleteView v7.3: Enhanced camera analytic event support and revamped search & playback experience
Featured products
Nexcom NViS 66162 2U Desktop NVR with 12th Gen Intel® Core™ Platform

Nexcom NViS 66162 2U Desktop NVR with 12th Gen Intel® Core™ Platform
ImmerVision Web Dewarping SDK

ImmerVision Web Dewarping SDK
Dahua DH-SD4E425GB-HNR-A-PV1 4MP 25x Starlight IR WizSense Network PTZ Camera

Dahua DH-SD4E425GB-HNR-A-PV1 4MP 25x Starlight IR WizSense Network PTZ Camera