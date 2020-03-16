Tavcom Training, globally renowned provider of accredited security systems training courses and part of the Linx International Group - is celebrating its 25-year anniversary with the opening of a state-of-the-art training centre of excellence. Developed in partnership with CrossConnect Training, the centre in Shipley, West Yorkshire is ideally located to meet all the training needs of the many security professionals in the North of England.
Security systems training courses
Expansion of Tavcom is in response to unprecedented demand for our accredited courses"
With two world-class teaching facilities in the UK (Hampshire and West Yorkshire) and a growing portfolio of bitesize and online interactive courses, Tavcom is making it easier for security professionals at all levels, to access its award-winning and internationally recognised security systems training courses.
Managing Director of the Linx International Group, David Gill, said, “This significant investment and expansion of Tavcom is in response to unprecedented demand for our accredited courses, by installers the length and breadth of England.” The new centre boasts excellent road and public transport links to and from Liverpool, Manchester, Warrington, Huddersfield, Bradford, Leeds, Harrogate, Doncaster, Darlington and Middlesbrough.
Technical security training expert
David Gill adds, “As part of Linx’s commitment to professionalism and the raising of standards across the industry, we need to make the right training available, accessible and affordable to all. This important new centre replicates the class-leading facilities at our facility in Hampshire that has established Tavcom as the premier provider of technical security training in the UK, for more than 25 years.”
Technical Director at CrossConnect Training, Geoff Crossley commented, “We at CrossConnect Training are really looking forward to the opening of our new training centre, and excited by the opportunity to work closely with Tavcom Training to provide a high quality learning experience to delegates from across the Northern Britain.”
BTEC Level 3 courses Practical CCTV installation
Both future-proofed centres are fully equipped with all the technical infrastructure and equipment (Tavcom is vendor agnostic) required to deliver Tavcom’s portfolio of more than 100 training courses. The new centre will welcome students in June and July, when it runs its hugely popular BTEC Level 3 courses Practical CCTV installation and Practical Intruder Alarms.
In addition to its extensive facilities and training programmes in the UK, Tavcom also operates internationally through a purpose-built training centre in Singapore and courses hosted in Africa and the Middle East.