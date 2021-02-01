Tavcom Training, part of Linx International Group, the globally renowned provider of accredited security systems training courses, has announced the launch of the first in a series of virtual classroom training courses added to its classroom training portfolio, starting with two fundamental courses, Intruder Alarm System Design BTEC Level 3 and CCTV System Design and Planning BTEC Level 3.

Virtual classroom training courses

Delivered via Zoom through online interactive lectures and workshops and guided by the same expert instructors as the classroom courses, learners will have the chance to gain an accredited certification in a live environment, without having to travel.

Andrew Saywell, Business Development Manager for Tavcom Training said, “We understand a lot of our learners come to us for the high standard or training we deliver here at Tavcom, and we wanted to find a way to provide that high standard of classroom learning to the many who are not able to travel.”

He adds, “Our new virtual classroom courses are a crucial solution to this. Delivered by and in partnership with our lead tutors, they are fully interactive and designed to provide professionals with the necessary skills required to carry out the key elements of their job role.”

Enhancing accessibility to Tavcom Training courses

Andrew continues, “The launch of our accredited virtual training courses is just one in a series of latest developments that we are implementing in order to increase the accessibility of Tavcom Training courses to learners globally. Now more than ever it is easier to gain a worldwide recognised qualification.”

Not only will learners interact with the class and ask questions as they would in a classroom, but they can expect to receive all the typical benefits of traditional face-to-face training including full tutor support, training resources, and protected soft copies of the learning material distributed prior to course commencement.

Intruder Alarm System Design BTEC Level 3 course

Intruder Alarm System Design BTEC Level 3 training course is the first course in Tavcom Training’s classroom training portfolio to be delivered virtually. It is an essential course for technical specifiers, sales engineers and consultants, who wish to work lawfully within the new legislative guidelines and to determine the risk assessment of each installation.

Learners who opt for the course will be taught the skills required to carry out risk assessments and surveys, in accordance with the current British and European standards and in combination with design and planning exercises that will introduce all the necessary new grading requirements.

Intruder Alarm System Design is scheduled to take place virtually from the 15th - 17th February 2021 and will cover the following core topics:

Completing security risk assessments,

An overview of detection devices,

Control and indicating equipment,

Signalling devices and considerations,

Planning and design of systems,

European Standards explained,

Insurance requirements,

Alarm verification techniques,

Equipment grading criteria,

Producing system proposals,

Practical site surveys.

Learners can expect to undertake focused morning and afternoon classroom sessions, intersected with project work that requires a level of independent research.

CCTV (VSS) System Design and Planning BTEC Level 3 course

Along with this, the other training program on offer is the CCTV (VSS) System Design and Planning BTEC Level 3 course. This training course is specially offered for all those who have the task of designing and planning small or large CCTV systems, while ensuring compliance with the latest international standards.

This training course will provide learners with the experience and knowledge required to offer solutions to a variety of client’s CCTV requirements. The course will be of particular interest to technical specifiers, security consultants, sales personnel and CCTV system project managers.

The CCTV System Design and Planning course is scheduled to take place virtually from the 15th - 18th March 2021. Throughout the duration of the training course, learners can expect to cover the following core topics:

Overview of CCTV technologies and products,

Developing an operational requirement,

Risk assessment and site surveys,

CCTV system design and product selection,

Effective lighting for CCTV applications,

Legislation, industry standards and codes of practice,

System planning – costing, installation, commissioning, maintenance,

System documentation – specification, drawings, commissioning and handover,

Writing the system proposal,

The Tender Process – pre/post tender meetings and presentations.

Live virtual classrooms

Delivery in a live virtual classroom has many of the benefits of face-to-face learning"

Kevin Matthew, Operations Director for Tavcom Training, said “Delivery in a live virtual classroom has many of the benefits of face-to-face learning, without the inconvenience of travel. This is a very important consideration for those whose need for accredited, quality training hasn’t changed, but their ability to join a classroom course has.”

He adds, “Learners will participate in the same way that they would in the classroom, with interaction with each other and the qualified course tutor, as well as receiving the high standard of learning and support associated with Tavcom Training.”

Formal CPD points awarded on course completion

Kevin continues, “This is just the start of a series of virtual classroom courses we are looking to develop in order to meet the changing needs of our professionals and is something we’re very proud of here at Tavcom Training.”

Prices for the Tavcom training courses start from £395 (excl. VAT), which includes a formal BTEC accreditation. Upon completion of the course, learners will also receive formal CPD points (Continuing Professional Development), which count towards their continued professional development within the sector.