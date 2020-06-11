Tavcom Training, a part of Linx International Group, the world’s renowned provider of accredited security systems training courses, has announced that its popular distance learning course, CCTV over IP Networking has been awarded a BTEC Level 3 accreditation by Pearson.
CCTV over IP Networking course
The CCTV over IP Networking course is suitable for individuals with little or no prior knowledge of IP networks, and provides the information required to be able to install, repair and maintain a wide array of electronic security systems, such as CCTV, access control, intruder alarms, and fire alarm detection systems.
Delivered through Tavcom Training’s bespoke online learning platform, the course can be committed to at the learners’ own pace with the backing of their own support tutor and comes with formal CPD points upon completion. With several accredited distance learning courses already under its belt, the business is thrilled with the latest expansion of its accredited portfolio.
BTEC Level 3 accreditation attained
Andrew Saywell, Business Development Manager for Tavcom Training stated, “Tavcom Training is committed to supporting professionals. When it comes to progressing your security career, we’re seeing accreditation is becoming more and more necessary and have been taking steps to make that even more achievable for people.”
Andrew adds, “The BTEC Level 3 accreditation of our CCTV over IP Networking course is a key stepping stone in reaching that goal, one that also reflects our learners’ needs for professional recognition and integrity in the technical security field.”
Option of non-accredited learning route
We want our learners to be in control of their learning journey and professional development"
In keeping with the belief that learners should be able to govern their own learning path, professionals undertaking the CCTV over IP Networking course will have the opportunity to opt for the non-accredited route if they so choose.
Andrew further stated, “Accessibility remains the key for us. We want our learners to be in control of their learning journey and professional development. To reflect this, learners will still have the option to follow the non-accredited route on this course and achieve a Tavcom Training Certificate as an alternative, a recognition that carries weight alone.”
Multiple learning options available
As if the option of accreditation wasn’t enough, all of Tavcom Training’s online courses are now 25% off until the 30th June, 2020 using the code Tavcom25.
Andrew concludes, “As the world’s renowned technical security training provider, Tavcom Training is working hard to provide security professionals with many routes in order to continue their professional education. We couldn’t be prouder that we’ve added yet another internationally recognised accreditation to our portfolio.”