Tavcom Training, one of the world’s pioneering provider of accredited security systems training courses and part of the Linx International Group, announced the addition of two one-day CCTV courses to its extensive online learning platform. The CCTV Control Room Refresher and CCTV Legislation courses are available now, with the option of accredited (BTEC) and non-accredited certificates, as well as CPD points available.
The CCTV Control Room Refresher Course is essential for security practitioners that have completed the SIA training and want to keep up-to-date with the ever-changing issues affecting public space surveillance.
Surveillance camera codes
The course provides insight into the latest surveillance and patrolling techniques, new control room technology, incident and emergency handling, communications, ANPR, evidence sharing, as well as surveillance camera codes of practice and operational procedures, data protection, privacy and legislation.
The CCTV Legislation course provides expert information and guidance surrounding data protection and privacy, including the GDPR and dealing with subject access requests, the freedom of information and human rights act, CCTV codes of practice, SIA regulations and licensing laws. The course also covers issues relating to the gathering of evidence, digital archiving and audit trails.
Facial recognition technology
Andrew Saywell, Business Development Manager for Tavcom Training says: “These two courses are ideal for every security practitioner involved in the use of CCTV. Not only is it important to keep pace with the application of the latest control room technology and surveillance techniques, it is essential to have an up-to-date working knowledge of what is and isn’t permissible from a legal perspective.”
As the technology evolves, so to must the regulation and legislation"
Andrew adds: “As the technology evolves, so to must the regulation and legislation. This was evident in the introduction of GDPR to govern data protection and, in his last month as Surveillance Camera Commissioner, Tony Porter, has shone a light on the governance surrounding the use of facial recognition technology.”
Online learning platform
The two courses are delivered through Tavcom Training’s bespoke online learning platform combine presentations, video and audio, to deliver an engaging, rewarding and productive learning experience. Each can be completed in one day, or at the learners own place, with online tutor support available.
Learners can elect to have their training recognised with an accredited BTEC Level 2 Certificate for the CCTV Refresher course, and a BTEC Level 3 Certificate for the CCTV legislation course, or choose to receive the internationally recognised Tavcom Certificate if they choose to opt for the non-accredited route. CPD points are available to all learners on completion of the training. Courses cost £275 (excl.VAT) accredited and £125 (excl.VAT) non-accredited.
These courses can also be completed at Tavcom Training’s state-of-the-art training centre in Bishop’s Waltham, Hampshire.