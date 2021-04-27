Tassat, a provider of financial technologies and products for digital payments, announces it has appointed Barbara Kissner as its Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) to oversee the company’s infrastructure, technology and data security.
As Tassat undergoes rapid growth, Ms. Kissner will be responsible for devising the company’s overall information security strategy, maintaining oversight for all security processes and ensuring robust due diligence practices.
Managing security programs
Ms. Kissner is a specialist in technology transformation, cybersecurity, risk management, organisational resiliency and governance, and brings over 25 years of experience building and managing security programs for financial services firms to her role at Tassat.
Ms. Kissner has extensive expertise technology and digital transformation projects
Throughout her career she has held multiple executive roles including EVP and Chief Information Officer (CIO) for Amalgamated Bank, and SVP, CIO and Chief Compliance Officer at International Fidelity Insurance Company. Ms. Kissner has extensive expertise technology and digital transformation projects, managing cyber security programs for multinational organisations, and driving enterprise-level resiliency and disaster recovery strategy. “Financial institutions today are acutely focused on cyber security and third-party risk. We are thrilled to welcome an executive of Barbara’s calibre to our executive team to recognise and respond to the evolving cyber security requirements of our banking clients,” said Ron Totaro, CEO, Tassat.
Sophisticated banking clients
“Tassat is committed to partnering with our clients and that includes our unwavering commitment to comprehensive security measures that help protect their businesses and reputations. Our clients trust us with their most critical digital payments applications, and Barbara’s deep expertise and unique experience in the financial sector make her the perfect fit to help us streamline our processes and ensure we and our clients are protected and have the most robust risk posture.”
“I’m excited to join this talented team,” said Ms. Kissner. “I look forward to helping Tassat deliver the comprehensive security practices our sophisticated banking clients require for their critical payments applications.”