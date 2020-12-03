Tamron Co., Ltd., a renowned manufacturer of optics for diverse applications, currently offers an array of globally renowned Ø29mm compact-size fixed-focal lenses, M117FM series, compatible with 1/1.7” imagers and full 6-mega pixel resolution, for machine vision applications. Five new models, M117FM12 / M117FM16 / M117FM25 / M117FM35 / M117FM50, will be released to support the growing needs of applications.
Mega-pixel cameras used for machine vision applications including production equipment, print circuit board mounting equipment, various test equipment, and various machine tools, are migrating toward higher resolution. Tamron currently offers a variety of mega-pixel machine vision lenses with 30 different models compatible with 1.1”, 1/1.2”, 2/3”, 1/1.7” and 1/1.8” imagers.
Machine vision applications
Currently, rapid growth is expected in the use of machine-vision lenses compatible with 1/1.7” and 1/1.8” imagers of 6-mega pixel resolution. To meet the need, Tamron’s M117FM series is added with five new models. The new M117FM portfolio, in addition to the two models currently available (wide-angle 1/1.7” 6mm F/2.4 (Model: M117FM06) and 1/1.7” 8mm F/2.4 (Model: M117FM08)), offers a total of seven models to meet the requirements of a wide range of field of view in machine vision applications.
Tamron’s state-of-the-art optics technology significantly reduces TV distortion compared with previous models
The expanded lineup of compact-size M117FM models, with an outer diameter of Ø29mm, offers an optimum selection for all machine vision applications, and assures compact size, high-resolution, high-contrast imaging for all shooting distances including up-close distances.
Fixed focal lenses
Tamron develops popular and affordable high-resolution fixed focal lenses that address customers’ critical requirements and needs in all machine vision applications and pursues optical performance that assures distinguished fidelity in all image details with excellent user utility.
Key Features
- High Contrast and Resolution Unrivaled in the Industry
The new lenses are compatible with 1/1.7” imagers supporting 2.74μm pixel-pitch 6-mega (max) pixel resolution, with an approved highest-level resolution and contrast in Ø29mm machine-vision lenses.
- Industry renowned Low Distortion (TV Distortion)
Tamron’s state-of-the-art optics technology significantly reduces TV distortion compared with previous models. Specification: M117FM12: -0.45% / M117FM16: -0.1% / M117FM25: -0.1% / M117FM35: -0.1% / M117FM50: -0.1%
- High-Quality Imaging in Close-up Shooting Distances
The new lenses assure high-quality imaging in commonly used close-up distances.
- Rigorous Guarantee of Image Quality
Thorough inspection is performed on the imaging resolution from the center to the periphery, delivering high-contrast and high-resolution without unbalanced blurring throughout the entire lens view.
- Robust Design of Anti-Vibration and Anti-Shock Mechanism
New mechanism improves anti-vibration and anti-shock performance compared with previous models. Even under adverse conditions, the new mechanism suppresses the impact of vibration and shock of up to 10G of magnitude and limits the optical (image) deflection within 10μm. Vibration frequency 10-60Hz (amplitude 0.75mm), vibration frequency 60-200Hz (acceleration 100m/s2), and the number of cycles: 50 cycles.
- A Common use Setscrew is Included as a Standard Accessory
A lock screw provided with the models can be changed to an embedding type setscrew. This further reduces the overall diameter of the lens barrel for more compact installation.
Various optical devices
Tamron provides a wide range of original optical products, from interchangeable lenses for digital cameras to various optical devices for both the general consumer and OEM. The company makes optical products that contribute to a range of different industries and will continue to devote its rich creativity and popular edge technical prowess to various industrial fields.
Furthermore, Tamron is fully aware of its responsibility to the environment and aspires to help preserve the natural environment in all its business activities.