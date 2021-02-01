Synology HAT5300 is designed to tackle demanding, high-volume workloads. Optimised specifically for Synology storage solutions, its design enables high sequential throughput, maximising the number of concurrent clients the system can sustain. HAT5300 series drives are engineered for maximum dependability, passing over 300,000 hours of validation, and are backed by Synology's 5-year limited warranty.
Highlights
- Enterprise Reliability and Durability - For demanding 24/7 environments, rated for 2.5 million hours MTTF and up to 550 TB per year workloads
- Persistent Write Cache Technology - Minimises the chance of data corruption in the event of sudden power loss
- Better Together - Firmware and DiskStation Manager (DSM) optimisations improve multi-client seq. read performance by up to 23%
- One-stop Update - Get automatic firmware updates together through DSM updates, reducing the need for additional maintenance sessions
- For Synology, by Synology - Stringent validation and up to 300,000 hours of tests ensures maximum reliability in Synology systems
Higher sequential read performance
Synology HAT5300 drives are engineered to provide fast and dependable performance, even for a large number of clients. Firmware and software collaborate to ensure maximum performance, delivering over 23% higher sequential read performance than similar capacity drives1. HAT5300 provides outstanding performance for large-scale video surveillance, multimedia post-production, and enterprise file server environments.
Designed with expertise in storage systems, HAT5300 series drives are backed by a 2.5 million hour MTTF rating, workload support of 550 TB per year, and persistent write cache technology. Over 300,000 hours of compatibility and stress testing ensure that the HAT5300 can continuously operate even under extreme workloads with the company’s NAS and IP SAN lineup.
Simplified maintenance
Simplify IT infrastructure planning requirements by getting support for the entire system from Synology
Combined with data protection solutions running on Synology systems, the user can confidently depend on the data 24/7 using HAT5300 series drives. DSM updates will ensure that compatible Synology drives will be updated together with the operating system. This reduces the number of maintenance sessions IT teams need to schedule while also increasing the entire system's service availability. Simplify IT infrastructure planning requirements by getting support for the entire system from Synology.
Performance testing was conducted by Synology using 12 drives on an SA3600, configured using RAID 5, against similar class drives (Enterprise) with IOMeter (64KB blocks). Results are for reference only. Actual performance may vary depending on workload, testing methods, and how devices and software are configured. Definition of capacity is the hard drives define a terabyte (TB) as 1,000,000,000,000 bytes.
Available storage capacity
A computer operating system, however, reports storage capacity using powers of 2 for the definition of 1GB = 230 = 1,073,741,824 bytes and therefore shows less storage capacity. Available storage capacity will vary based on file size, formatting, settings, software, and operating system. Actual formatted capacity may vary. "3.5-inch" is the form factor of HDDs. It does not indicate the drive's physical size. A mebibyte (MiB) means 220 bytes, or 1,048,576 bytes. MB/s is 106 bytes.
Mean Time to Failure (MTTF) is not a guarantee or estimate of product life; it is a statistical value related to mean failure rates for a large number of products which may not accurately reflect actual operation. Actual operating life of the product may be different from the MTTF. Workload is defined as the amount of data written, read, or verified by commands from the host system.