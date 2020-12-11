Synology Inc. introduced its next-generation 8-bay NAS. The DS1821+ is a solution designed for high-capacity and high-performance data management and storage. Its application ecosystem, versatile performance capabilities, and storage expandability enable content creators and businesses to easily store and secure their files.
"As data requirements grow, so do the expectations of our customers for a solution that can meet the ever increasing performance and capacity requirements," said Julien Chen, Synology Product Manager. "The DS1821+ is specifically designed for customers wanting a versatile storage solution, even in demanding multi-user environments."
Flexible storage options
The DS1821+ is Synology's second Plus series after the DS1621+ to adopt the powerful quad-core AMD Ryzen processor. The new processor delivers over double the computing power over its predecessor, offering significantly faster performance and snappier response time across Synology Drive, Moments, and more. Built-in support for two Synology SNV3400 NVMe SSD cache drives allows random throughput performance to be boosted by 20x or more for commonly accessed data.
The DS1821+ provides 8 drive bays with the option to expand to 18 using two DX517 expansion units
For increased networking performance, optional PCIe 10GbE NIC can be installed, reaching over 2312.97 MB/s sequential reads, and 1149.89 MB/s sequential writes. The DS1821+ provides 8 drive bays with the option to expand to 18 using two DX517 expansion units. Powered by Synology DiskStation Manager (DSM), in addition to JBOD/RAID0/1/5/6/10, Synology Hybrid Raid (SHR) allows users to create arrays using odd-sized drives while still maximising the storage potential of the array.
Enterprise-level data protection
This enables older drives to be serviceable, without requiring an upfront commitment to only installing drives of the same capacity. DSM also provides easy means of upgrading storage capacity after the device has been set up. Add in a new drive and expand the array effortlessly, without disruptions to services or requiring lengthy manual processes.
RAID options can similarly be upgraded, from a lower-protection level to a higher one, such as from SHR-1, one drive redundancy, to SHR-2, two drive redundancy. Synology backup and restoration solutions cover data protection duties for both data resting on external devices and when stored on the DS1821+, available through the Package Centre free of charge.
Network and configuration settings
To protect IT infrastructure, Active Backup Suite allows efficient and centralised backup from Windows and Linux-based PCs and servers, virtual machines on VMware and Hyper-V hypervisors, and Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 SaaS platforms. Snapshot Replication creates schedulable point-in-time recovery points, allowing fast and easy ways to roll back unintended file edits or even ransomware encryption for both Shared Folders and for iSCSI LUNs.
Synology Hyper Backup enables schedulable set-and-forget protection to keep the data backed up to another Synology NAS, a USB drive, Synology C2 cloud storage, and other public cloud providers. DS1821+ is available from Synology resellers and partners worldwide.
- CPU performance improvement compared to Intel Atom Processor C3538.
- Compatible NICs include the E10G17-F2, E10G18-T2, E10G18-T1. For the latest compatible devices, check the compatibility list.
- Performance figures are achieved in the Synology lab with optimised network and configuration settings. Actual performance could vary in different environments. Comparison done against prior-generation 8-bay DS1819+. For full details on the test setup, please visit the Synology performance page on the company’s website.
- Supports LFF (3.5") or SFF (2.5") SATA drives. Drive compatibility is dependent on Synology's compatibility list. The capacity of DS1821+ can be expanded using two Synology DX517 Expansion Units, purchased separately.
- Certain restrictions apply when adding drives to existing storage pools. Refer to the website for more information.
- Certain restrictions apply for RAID type changes. Refer to the website for more information.