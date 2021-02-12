Workforce management specialist, Synel Industries UK (Synel UK), has introduced the latest version of Synergy Access, a cloud-based access control solution which provides a scalable and cost-effective way to manage who is allowed access to restricted areas.
Available as a stand-alone solution or as part of a wider suite of software from Synel that includes Time and Attendance and other workforce management modules, Synergy Access is designed to provide a future-proof solution for access control applications of any size, from one building with just a few doors, through to multiple sited organisations that need to secure many thousands of entrances and exits.
Effective access control solutions
“Synel has already acquired extensive knowledge of what it takes to deliver effective access control solutions, having previously fulfilled the requirements of many existing clients, including banks, data centres, education facilities, commercial offices, retail, warehousing and manufacturing plants," said James Smith, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Synel Industries UK (Synel UK).
The latest version of Synergy Access has been developed in response to feedback from existing customers"
James Smith adds, “We have seen steady growth in access control enquiries and sales, and the latest version of Synergy Access has been developed in response to feedback from existing customers who have told us they are placing much more value in the benefits delivered by the Cloud and latest technological advancements, such as facial recognition.”
Synergy Access
Synergy Access, which is offered as a traditional on-site architecture solution or via Synel UK’s fully managed hosted cloud architecture (SaaS), works hand-in-hand with the company’s own brand readers, as well as fingerprint-based biometric readers and the latest state-of-the-art facial recognition devices from technology partner, Suprema.
“We have enjoyed a long-term business relationship with Synel and together we have been able to meet the expectations of many of Synel’s customers,” said Jamie McMillan, Managing Director at Suprema Systems.
James McMillan adds, “With the launch of the latest Synergy Access version, I believe Synel has the opportunity to offer system integrators a competitive edge, while providing users with added value from their access control systems.”
ANPR module
Synel has partnered with 4Sight Imaging to introduce an ANPR module for Synergy Access
In addition, Synel has partnered with the renowned UK Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) specialist, 4Sight Imaging, to introduce an ANPR module for Synergy Access that allows an on-site ANPR engine to be managed over the Cloud as a hybrid solution. This has already been rolled out to a host of customers.
“As technology partners who are experts in their respective fields, 4Sight Imaging and Synel have a proven track record of working together to ensure customers can make best use of ANPR as part of an access control solution," said Martin Cowley, Strategic Accounts Manager at 4Sight Imaging.
Martin adds, “The development that we have worked on with Synel allows their customers to take advantage of our leading ANPR engine, whilst managing credentials through Synel’s platform, from anywhere in the world."
Integration partnerships
Synel Industries UK’s Chief Executive Officer, James Smith further said, “We are in a fantastic position to benefit from continued growth with Synergy Access and are actively looking for new integrator partnerships across EMEA who would like to be part of its success.”
He concludes, “Synergy Access offers system integrators a feature rich and yet competitively priced access control solution, which will enable them to win new business and have the opportunity to enjoy long-term recurring revenue by promoting our Cloud-based SaaS. The Synel UK team welcomes any enquiries for demonstrations, as well as being available to provide ongoing pre-sales and post-sales support.”