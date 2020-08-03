The manufacturer Synectics has published a white paper aimed at transport operators on the increasingly urbanised future.
With estimates suggesting that 70 percent of the world’s population will be living in towns and cities in three years’ time – the free paper aims to help operators handle and secure urban flows, and implement safety improvements, towards the goal of a Smart Transport Network.
Smart Transport Networks
The paper – titled ‘Smart Transport Networks: Integration, Interoperability and IoT’ ‒ looks at how evolving surveillance, data management, and edge-device technologies can be used to unify technologies and systems, to create Smart Transport Networks, meet Smart City objectives and deliver connected services to customers.
The paper covers making the most of current data, surveillance and safety assets by advising about integrating IP and analogue technologies, particularly those responsible for the operation of bus, rail, and light rail transport networks. It illustrates potential customer improvements on a fully connected passenger journey, highlighting where converged technology can play a role such as sending alerts to an individual’s phone if their luggage is unexpectedly moved.
Streamline operations
Iain Stringer, Divisional Director – Mobile Systems at Synectics said: “Transport is perhaps the most critical of all urban services given the imperative need to maintain the flow of people and goods. As our transport systems get busier, technology frameworks that unify systems and technologies are providing live, 360-degree oversight of journeys, as well as a platform to communicate more effectively with passengers and third-party operators. Not only can this streamline operations by delivering all relevant information at a glance, such as during an incident, but it can also help operators to reduce costs and more efficiently handle information requests from the police and other authorities.”
“This white paper explains the practical steps towards systems convergence for those charged with the management of transport or surveillance data.”