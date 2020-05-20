Synectics has secured a competitive public space contract to provide integrated surveillance solutions for a number of prestigious sites across London, the UK's capital.
Comprising government properties, heritage sites, and high-profile public event venues, the contract builds on Synectics' reputation as the surveillance solution of choice for London's public space protection. The successful award can also be attributed to the company's ability to deliver tailored, open-architecture solutions incorporating integration to third-party systems such as access control and intruder detection.
Control software platform
Synectics, which supports more than 70% of London's boroughs, as well as major retail stores and stadiums across the city, will upgrade all sites to its Synergy 3 command and control software platform.
Each of these sites falls under our specialism in public space"
While the specific locations cannot be named, the sites include listed buildings, high-security 'closed-to-public' assets, and venues with high levels of public footfall. Martin Bonfield, UK Sales Manager, at Synectics commented: "Each of these sites falls under our specialism in public space, but individually they each have unique requirements. That plays to our strengths in terms of the flexible technologies we offer and the broader sector experience we hold, from gaming and critical national infrastructure to city surveillance, retail, and public transport.”
Superior incident management
"These credentials illustrate our capability at developing and deploying surveillance solutions for projects that must balance high levels of public access with stringent security conventions and superior incident management. Our professional services team is also highly skilled at migrating systems under live operating conditions, which was a specification of the comprehensive brief."
"One of the locations included in this tender process was an existing Synectics site operating a legacy Synergy product. The trust in our Synergy solution by the customer meant that satisfaction with the system reliability and user experience was high."
Multi-site monitoring
The Synergy 3 solution deployed at each site will enable the control room teams to monitor existing cameras — totalling around 500 across the sites — alongside integrated third-party systems such as access control and intruder detection.
Linking all locations for eventual multi-site monitoring was a crucial component of the project brief, ensuring the sites continue to support future needs and incorporate the latest camera technology and system features as required.
Martin explained: "Synergy 3's power and scalability in terms of integrations and future system consolidation presented a powerful proposition to our customers, combined with our wider London portfolio of projects, partnerships, and supporting closer collaboration with the Metropolitan Police."