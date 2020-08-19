Synectics announced that it has received LenelS2 factory certification and joined the LenelS2 OpenAccess Alliance Program (OAAP).
Synectics' command and control platform, Synergy 3, interfaces with the OnGuard® access control system, allowing customers to fully benefit from the respective feature sets with ease and peace of mind.
"Synectics has completed required factory testing at LenelS2 to validate the functionality of its interface to the OnGuard system," said John Marchioli, OAAP Product Management, LenelS2. "We look forward to their continued involvement in the LenelS2 OpenAccess Alliance Program."
Access control system
Through the LenelS2 OnGuard access control system, Synergy 3 users can view current hardware status, open doors, set reader modes, control access alarms, activate/deactivate pulse outputs, and detect risk indicators such as forced or held doors, tampering, and equipment failures.
David Lowe, Director of Business Strategy, Synectics, said, "As a business committed to open-architecture design, it is our responsibility to work with leading solutions providers to ensure compatibility. It means our customers have greater freedom and flexibility when selecting their security and site management system.”
“Achieving OnGuard system certification for versions 7.5, and 7.6 reflects this commitment, delivers value for Synergy 3 users, and has cemented a business relationship we hope to nurture through our membership in the LenelS2 OpenAccess Alliance Program.”
Overseeing access control functionality
“The interface between Synergy 3 and the OnGuard application creates a unified experience for customers to manage their security needs. Control room operators can oversee the access control functionality directly from their Synergy 3 window, simplifying investigations and access control operations by tying together entry and alarm data directly with the associated video to aid visual verification," continued Sreenath Namelil, Product Manager – Integrations, Synectics.
Synergy 3 is an enterprise-class, flexible, open-architecture platform that enables alarms and events, security and process control sub-systems, video, and data to be monitored, managed, and recorded from a single unified interface.
Designed with ease of use in mind, Synergy 3 supports a wide range of integrations to the world's safety, security and operational systems.