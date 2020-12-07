Boon Edam Inc., a globally renowned company in security entrances and architectural revolving doors, has announced that Dexus Wholesale Property Fund has upgraded the Gateway Building in Sydney’s Circular Quay to feature entry security measures to protect employees, visitors and valuable data.

The ideal solution was found by integrating Boon Edam Speedlane Swing optical turnstiles, IDEMIA’s MorphoWave touchless fingerprint scanners, Schindler’s elevator dispatch and Honeywell’s access control technology.

Integration with MorphoWave touchless reader

MorphoWave scans and verifies four fingerprints through a simple hand wave gesture

Gateway’s access solution allows authorised and registered tenants to simply wave their hand in the MorphoWave touchless fingerprint scanner reader to enter the secure area through the turnstiles. Guests can sign in and register their finger pattern to become authorised to enter.

MorphoWave scans and verifies four fingerprints through a simple hand wave gesture, during which the sensor takes several 3D photos of the fingerprints to extract biometric data and compare with the authorised fingerprints stored in the device. If they match, the user is granted access. This process all happens in less than one second.

Featuring Schindler’s PORT Technology

Each MorphoWave reader is connected to Schindler’s PORT Technology, which then receives the user’s credential data and conducts a cross-check with the building’s access control database. If the user is valid, a command is sent to the Boon Edam Lifeline Speedlane Swing to open its barriers. This interaction is surprisingly quick, with limited latency.

“Tenants have a duty of care to protect their employees and visitors as well as valuable data and intellectual property, and they need the cooperation and support of a responsible and innovative building manager such as Dexus to manage secure entry into the building,” said Michael Fisher, Managing Director, Boon Edam Australia.

Seamless access control integration

A major part of the solution involves elevator destination control, whereby a user’s credentials are automatically assigned an elevator as they are verified and allowed access through the turnstile. This seamless integration was facilitated by an existing global partnership between Boon Edam and Schindler.

The partnership arranged for Schindler’s PORT 4 mini technology to be embedded into the Speedlane Swing optical turnstiles at the manufacturing stage in the Boon Edam factory.

Using an advanced algorithm and the integrated Schindler PORT 4 mini elevator destination control for visual and audio feedback, an elevator is automatically assigned, at the same time the turnstile is opening, allowing for optimum efficiency. The security is controlled by Honeywell’s access control system, integrated with Schindler’s PORT Technology.

Honeywell access control system

Honeywell has managed the security and building management systems for the Gateway building since 1990

Honeywell has been managing the security and building management systems for the Gateway building since it was first opened in 1990.

Honeywell Asia-Pacific Solution Architect Leader Rhys Crabb said “Early engagement at all stages and a commitment to a collaborative approach enabled Dexus to select the best available technologies. Dexus placed customer outcomes first and foremost in the project brief, ensuring the delivery of a product that provided tenants and visitors with a premium, modern and secure user experience that is flexible and easy to use.”

Boon Edam optical turnstiles

Mr. Stephen Hodge, Senior Project Manager, Dexus, said “With so many stakeholders, and a strong need for reliability and quality, it was important that everyone knew the goals of the project and worked well together. I’m pleased to say that it was like a perfect jigsaw and everything came together smoothly."

Stephen adds, “What was important to Dexus is that we were pushing the boundaries to create better experiences, but we’re only doing so with proven products. Boon Edam’s optical turnstiles have been installed globally and locally, and this gave us added confidence that they were the right product for this forward-looking project.”

Enhanced building security

“Another significant help with this project was that the companies involved built a prototype, located at Schindler’s Head Office based in Sydney, so that the Dexus management and technical teams could test the solution well in advance of implementing it at Gateway,” Hodge continued.

He further stated, “It gave us peace of mind that we’d selected the right suppliers. We have tenants in Gateway who requested ground floor security, so we went out to tender to seek the best combination of sophisticated security and elegance, without being obtrusive to the building’s users.”

Touchless fingerprint scanners for privacy

Touchless fingerprint scanners were chosen to control access to secured floors and areas of the building

Touchless fingerprint scanners were chosen to control access to secured floors and areas of the building, because they provide an extra level of privacy that was attractive to tenants.

“A computer algorithm converts each person’s unique fingerprint signature into binary code, zeroes and ones, and uses that code to grant access,” explained Mr. Hodge, adding “Boon Edam turnstiles have the ability to integrate facial recognition, which could be highly valuable in other projects, but the fingerprint scanners were the right fit for this building. Boon Edam made it simple to integrate the scanners with their optical turnstiles, which helped us meet project deadlines.”

Effective management of system installations

For such a complex project, installation always has its challenges, including managing installation work as people continue to use the building.

Mr. Bill Garrett, Facility Manager at Gateway Building, was impressed by Boon Edam’s service and installation team. He said, “The Boon Edam installation team always ensured safety was the number one priority and they did a quality job, even with some very difficult-to-access areas.”

Garrett adds, “I’m delighted with the result of the project. One of the major benefits of the new entry system is that there’s a dedicated underground entrance for tradespeople, couriers and deliveries, which removes congestion and bulky carts from the main lobby. It’s all about enhancing the user experience, and Gateway will set a new benchmark for a seamless, secure and aesthetically pleasing entry.”

Staged approach towards system implementation

The testing, combined with the staged approach, allowed for a smooth transition to the new security technology"

Mr. Garrett explained that to get tenants used to a totally new system, they adopted a staged approach. At first, the turnstiles were put into place but left in the open position and after an initial period, some of the turnstiles were closed so that tenants could try entering using the new technology, if they wished. Finally, the entire system was fully implemented.

“In addition to this staged approach, we met with key tenants and allowed them to test the system in advance. The testing, combined with the staged approach, allowed for a smooth transition to the new security technology,” said Garrett.

Scope of touchless access control technologies

Now that the technology has been successfully rolled out at Gateway, Dexus is looking at other locations that could utilise the same harmony of security technologies. “We are continuing to assess opportunities to implement touchless technologies in new developments as well as in our existing buildings,” said Mr. Hodge.

“The stylish and secure entrance at Gateway has been ideal through the COVID-19 pandemic. It manages flow, queries guests on recent visits to pandemic hotspots, if they are feeling any symptoms, and can record all entrants to the building, helping us meet government requirements. And the same features will be beneficial in a broader context, too, to help mitigate against unauthorised entry,” concludes Hodge.

Dexus is actively exploring the possibility of rolling out similar security entrance systems in other buildings, thereby delivering the seamless balance of security and elegance.