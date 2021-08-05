Swann, a global leader in do-it-yourself security, announces the release of the Swann Wire-Free Security Camera, a new, completely wireless camera that can be set up in seconds and used for monitoring indoors or outdoors. The camera comes stocked with state-of-the-art smart security features, including free face recognition and cloud or local storage.
Swann features
This 100% wireless camera is quick and easy to set up and use. Features included are:
- Free Face Recognition with Smart Mobile Alerts – Recognising up to 10 people, this feature can tell when a friend or family member is at the door.
- Free local and cloud storage with added storage available via subscription services.
- True Detect™heat and motion-sensing– ensuring one get reliable alerts
- Infrared Night Vision – allowing to see in the dark up to 26 feet
- 1080p Video Resolution – Crystal clear images perfect for indoor or outdoor use
- IP65 Weatherproof Rating –meaning the camera is rugged enough to withstand rain, snow, and the intense heat of summer.
- Ultra-wide 180° Viewing Angle – Optimises views of the environment by picking up activity often missed by other cameras. This feature decreases the number of cameras needed to secure a home or business.
Wire-free security camera
“We are proud to announce the release of the new Wire-Free Security Camera, which delivers high-performance smart security with a comprehensive set of features while keeping true to our tradition of the low cost of ownership and ease of use,” said Mike Lucas, CEO, Swann.
“With both a microphone and a speaker, users can have two-way conversations with anyone near the camera which helps with scaring off intruders or telling a delivery worker where to safely place that all-important delivery. Alternatively, if the camera is indoors, you can utilize it as a perfect way to keep in contact with family or pets.”
A secure security camera
Swann Wire-Free Security Camera is protected by two-factor authentication, 128-bit encryption of video and data
Swann upholds the security of the video feed and personal information with the same high standards they have for the security of home and business. The Swann Wire-Free Security Camera is protected by two-factor authentication, 128-bit bank-level encryption of video and data, along personalised username and password safeguards. One's privacy and security are as well protected as one's home or business.
Completely free local and cloud storage means the footage is saved to a secure cloud (for seven days rolling) and local back-up (for two days rolling). With this multi-tiered approach to storage, recording continues even in the case of an internet or power outage and is automatically backed up to the cloud once the issues are resolved.
The security system in the palm
The Swann Wire-Free Security Camera is part of a complete security ecosystem that can be managed under the Swann Security app.
A comprehensive mobile security command center, Users can add Swann cameras or fully wired DVR or NVR surveillance systems. This gives you the ability to manage an entire Swann security system seamlessly within one app and with full control of wired and wireless security devices across multiple sites. The app provides access to stream live videos and rich notifications of any onsite activity so users know what’s happening when it happens.
Swann is the only security brand that offers a complete line-up of inter-connectable wired and wireless security solutions that is also completely integrated with Google Assistant and Alexa.
Pricing and availability
The Swann Wire-Free Security Camera is available from online and leading retail stores. The single pack will retail at $149, with a 5-Pack Sam’s Club Bundle at $499.
The 5-pack will also be available directly on Swann.com for $699.