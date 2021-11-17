Surveill, the first containerised video management solution, announces its global strategic partnership with Velasea, a full-service OEM distributor of physical security, retail analytics, computer vision, and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.
The partnership combines Surveill’s containerised security platform with Velasea’s significant presence in the IT hardware and integrated system markets. Velasea will serve as a value-added reseller of Surveill as well as a distribution partner and will play a pivotal role in expanding the reach of the Surveill product portfolio in its target markets.
Managing connected devices
The partnership between Surveill and Velasea equips organisations with solutions to access and capture critical video data without the risk of data loss. As organisations move toward the idea of the consolidated infrastructure to better manage connected devices, reduce vulnerabilities, and enhance security, Surveill offers significant value to enterprise-class video and IoT environments.
Security leaders can manage their video requirements in a manner that is proven to be easy to maintain and cost-effective. “The containerised aspect of Surveill’s video management platform will be enormously beneficial to organisations looking to build their security program on a video-centric infrastructure built on IT standards,” said Jeremy Bailey, Director of Sales, Velasea.
Mission-critical organisations
Surveill takes video management to the next level by adding containerisation to the operating system
“We are happy to work closely with the Surveill team to help mission-critical organisations realise their security objectives, no matter how big or small, complex or simple.”
Surveill takes video management to the next level by adding containerisation to the operating system resulting in increased reliability, system uptime, and data security. Powered by Edge360, a technology innovator with more than 10 years of integration experience, Surveill is the first-ever containerised VMS providing enterprise organisations the ability to design their own security based on their specific requirements.
Demanding security requirements
Designed and optimised to consolidate video workloads, the Surveill suite of video solutions delivers an IT-friendly infrastructure with the performance, scale, and resilience required to support today’s demanding security requirements.
“Our global market cooperation with Velsea extends the availability of a containerised video management solution that empowers organisations to capture and access critical video data in a scalable, flexible, and secure manner,” said John Rezzonico, CEO, Surveill. “We highly value our relationships with our security distribution and channel partners and look forward to working with Velasea to bring our video solutions to a wide network of partners.”