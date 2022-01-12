SureCloud, a globally renowned provider of Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) solutions and cyber security services, has announced the launch of its Internal Audit Management solution.
Combined with its tools for managing enterprise risk, IT risk and compliance, SureCloud now offers customers the ability to implement the full ‘three lines of defence’ as recommended in the Institute of Internal Auditors’ model for effective and efficient governance, risk management and control.
This widely used model is designed to coordinate risk and control management across the organisation, by mapping out responsibilities for day-to-day management (the ‘first line’), monitoring and oversight (the ‘second line’), and independent assurance (internal audit; the ‘third line’).
Internal Audit Management cloud-based solution
Internal Audit Management is a cloud-based solution designed to help organisations manage the audit process
Internal Audit Management is a cloud-based solution designed to help organisations efficiently manage the entire audit process, from planning, risk assessments, and fieldwork to findings, issue management, and reporting.
With Internal Audit Management, organisations gain total oversight and visibility. Utilising pre-built work papers, workflow, and notifications, Internal Audit Management streamlines and accelerates audit engagements, removing the need for manual and repetitive tasks. Real-time reporting, with built-in business logic, helps organisations identify which areas are at risk so they can act quickly to mitigate them.
Effective management of audit workload
“We worked with our clients to understand their needs and designed a solution that will help any organisation become more effective at managing its audit workload. Organisations face an audit burden that is increasingly difficult to implement, execute and evidence, to ensure they meet their regulatory requirements,” said Alex Brown, the Vice President (VP) of Product at SureCloud.
Alex Brown adds, “Too many still manage their processes inefficiently, using documents, spreadsheets, and email chains. Now, more than ever, it’s vital that organisations take an agile and streamlined approach to internal audit management that is fully scalable and flexible, enables accurate and comprehensive reporting and ultimately, will support the business now and into the future.”