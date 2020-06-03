SureCloud announces delivering its services through a cloud-based platform, offering a suite of pragmatic and integrated Cybersecurity, Risk, and Advisory services. The company has announced the launch of its Cyber Resilience Assessment (CRA) solution to provide security assurance for organisations transitioning to ‘the new normal’ of remote working.
Cyber Resilience Assessment
The new solution has been introduced in response to the changing threat landscape caused by the rapid move to remote working, in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.
During this period, organisations have had to adapt quickly to maintain business operations, which in turn, have led to potential compromises in cybersecurity. SureCloud’s Cyber Resilience Assessment provides a three-stage approach to address this issue.
Assessment of new security and risk posture
Firstly, a response analysis is undertaken to learn the lessons from the enforced move to remote working. This is followed by an assessment of the new security and risk posture considering factors such as radically changed perimeter security and data leakage potential.
During this phase, a targeted phishing exercise is also undertaken in consideration of the dramatic rise in attacks over the course of the COVID period, up by 600%. Finally, based on outputs from the first two phases, a clear plan is produced to stabilise and secure the business considering new and emerging threats.
Remote working guidelines
SureCloud also provides useful remote working guides, which include cybersecurity best practices, a checklist of security considerations, social engineering services and security clinics with SureCloud’s expert security consultants.
These features, along with access to dynamic reporting using SureCloud’s Gartner recognised platform, basically mean the Cyber Resilience Assessment solution is an effective way to help organisations ensure their cyber resilience and stabilise their business operations.
Countering business risks posed by remote working
Speaking on the launch, Ben Jepson, Vice President of Risk Advisory at SureCloud, said, “Recent global events have caused a widespread business operational change, forcing organisations to adopt remote working practices in a phenomenally short period of time. We fully expect these new practices, or an iteration of them to be the new normal moving forward.”
Ben adds, “Remote working can bring a range of new business risks that impact people, processes, and technology. Therefore, it is important for organisations to take stock of their new risk and security posture, learn lessons from enforced remote working, and implement a plan to ensure their cyber resilience moving forward.”
Enhanced risk management and cybersecurity
He continued, “SureCloud is dedicated to making risk management and cybersecurity as streamlined and straightforward as possible, so we are delighted to announce the launch of our Cyber Resilience Assessment service. We are confident that organisations will find it useful to gain security assurance in their transition to a new way of working.”