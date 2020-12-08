Suprema, a global company in biometrics and access control solutions, announced that it supplied BioSign 4.0, its under-display fingerprint recognition algorithm to the Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphones with support from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
BioSign, Suprema’s smartphone fingerprint recognition technology, has gained global recognition since its installation on Samsung Galaxy J5 models in 2017. Since then, Suprema has been supplying BioSign solutions to other Samsung smartphone models including Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note10, Galaxy 20, and Galaxy Note 20 series.
Fingerprint recognition speed
BioSign 4.0, installed in the Galaxy S21, has been receiving great reviews for its fingerprint recognition speed. BioSign 4.0 delivered enhanced speed and accuracy compared to its predecessor, BioSign 3.0, significantly upgrading user convenience with 50 percent faster and more than twice as accurate recognition performance.
BioSign 4.0 employs deep-learning mechanisms to optimise fingerprint analysis to efficiently recognise rich fingerprint information obtained from the larger sensing area of the second-generation Qualcomm® 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2 installed in the Galaxy S21 series.
Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2
Qualcomm Technologies unveiled the high-performance ultrasonic sensor, the Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2 that was supplied to Samsung Galaxy S21 series, in January at CES 2021.
With a 77%-larger fingerprint sensing area than the previous generation, the Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2, was able to significantly improve fingerprint recognition performance. The ultrasonic sensor has ultra-thin form factors and is optically isolated from the display panel allowing for sleek smartphone designs.
Performance and user convenience
“Suprema's fingerprint recognition technology has been continuously selected for the Samsung Galaxy S series, proving to the world the technological superiority of our solution,” said Brian Song, the president of Suprema Inc.
“With the excellent reviews BioSign 4.0 has been receiving for its overpowering performance and user convenience, we expect to be able to grow sales and market share. Suprema will continue to advance our fingerprint and face recognition technologies using AI and deep learning, leading the biometrics market into the future,” Song remarked.