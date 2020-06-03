Suprema, a provider of access control and biometrics, is refocusing its efforts to offer fully integrated access control solutions for physical security and time and attendance applications in the post-pandemic world.
With comprehensive end-to-end access control and workforce management system capabilities employing various touchless credentialing solutions such as facial recognition, RFID, and remote and contactless mobile devices, Suprema provides the extreme levels of versatility, proven performance, reliability and cost-efficiency that security professionals need more now than ever.
Enterprise level technologies
“As access control and workforce management solutions have continued to inch higher and higher on the C-suite’s list of enterprise level technologies, the COVID-19 pandemic has quickly elevated these systems to the ‘must have’ status,” said Young S. Moon, CEO of Suprema Inc. “It’s no longer an issue of simply controlling individuals’ access to a facility, it’s now become a health safety issue that directly impacts business operations and liability.”
It is estimated that over 1 billion people worldwide are currently using Suprema technologies
Over the past few years, Suprema has continued to make significant inroads in the professional security market by leveraging the company’s twenty-year history of success in the Asian, Middle Eastern and European global markets. In fact, Suprema is currently active in 140 countries worldwide, and holds the #1 market share for biometric access control in the EMEA region. It is estimated that over 1 billion people worldwide are currently using Suprema technologies.
Business intelligence systems
The Suprema portfolio of access control and workforce management solutions includes perhaps the most comprehensive offering of solutions available, including: facial recognition, RFID and fingerprint readers; management and control software; mobile applications; access controllers; and peripherals – all from a single supplier. This guarantees seamless integration in any configuration, reducing system design, installation time, and costs.
In addition, Suprema has partnered with over 80 best in breed solutions from industry providers for holistic enterprise level security and business intelligence systems. The company’s recently introduced Suprema G-SDK (Software Development Kit) further enhances the company’s integration capabilities utilising unique gRPC open source RPC framework to communicate across different platforms in different programming languages.