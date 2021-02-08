Suprema, a globally renowned company in access control, biometrics and time & attendance solutions, hosted a virtual partner summit on Feb 3, 2021, where it announced new leadership, shared business success stories as well as a business blueprint for future growth.
Suprema Partner Summit
The Partner Summit, attended by close to hundred Suprema partners, began with a greeting from James Lee, the new Chairman of the company. Lee thanked partners for Suprema’s sales performance, shared how Suprema headquarter employees are striving under the COVID-19 pandemic, and introduced the new leaders of Suprema.
Hanchul Kim, previous Managing Director of Suprema, was appointed the new Head of BioStar business. Seongbin Choi, the former Head of Software R&D, is now leading the entire BioStar R&D. Andrew Kim, who joined Suprema, in September 2020, as Chief Strategic Officer, was named the new Head of MOCA Systems Inc., a Suprema-affiliate start-up specialising in mobile credential solution.
FaceStation F2, the fusion multimodal terminal
At the virtual partner summit, Suprema shared the success of FaceStation F2, the fusion multimodal terminal featuring Suprema’s latest face recognition technology that combines the best of IR and visual face recognition methods.
“FaceStation F2 hit record sales for most units sold three months into the launch. This is the most success than with any other product we’ve ever released,” said the new Head of BioStar business, Hanchul Kim.
Contactless and face recognition solutions
He adds, “Thanks in part to the success of FaceStation F2, Suprema’s sales units of face recognition devices more than doubled in 2020. With the demand for contactless solutions on the rise, we expect face readers to account for around thirty percent of entire unit sales in 2021.”
Suprema also presented a five-year vision to become a renowned provider of ACaaS (Access Control as a Service) to enterprise market, using AI, big data and cloud technology.
Visual recognition, data analytics and AI expert
“Suprema has a strong visual recognition, data analytics and AI technology that will serve well in advancing to object and motion detection, so it really is a natural path for us to expand to the field of fire, intrusion alarm and video surveillance and take BioStar platform to the cloud to offer a total solution to higher-end enterprise customers,” Hanchul Kim further explained.
Towards the end of the event, Suprema gave a peek of X-Station 2 scheduled for launch in the first half of the year. X-Station 2 is an advanced touchscreen-based card reader capable of adding QR code module option at the bottom.