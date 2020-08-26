Suprema, a globally renowned provider of access control, time and attendance and biometric solutions, has announced the introduction of the FaceStation F2 Fusion Multimodal Terminal. The new multimodal biometric solution delivers exceptional authentication accuracy and anti-spoofing performance by the fusion of visual and infrared face recognition technology.
The FaceStation F2 can also be combined with Suprema Thermal Camera to detect users with high skin temperature, and features mask detection capabilities to help prevent the spread of infectious viruses, such as COVID-19.
Mission critical identity management solution
“Suprema continues to develop new and innovative identification and authentication solutions that address emerging challenges affecting the overall security and health of personnel and business operations,” said Young S. Moon, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Suprema Inc.
Young adds, “Our new FaceStation F2 provides the mission critical identity management, and health and safety capabilities that organisations need today to get employees back to workplaces.”
FaceStation F2 Fusion Multimodal Terminal
FaceStation F2 Fusion Multimodal Terminal optimises IR and visual face recognition to produce exceptional authentication
FaceStation F2 Fusion Multimodal Terminal optimises IR and visual face recognition to produce exceptional authentication results, achieving extremely low false acceptance rate (FAR) of 1 in 10 billion. FaceStation F2’s unique deep-learning fusion algorithm provides industry-renowned facial recognition and anti-spoofing performance, regardless of user ethnicity and face changes.
The innovative multimodal solution offers various means of authentication including contactless facial recognition, mobile credential, fingerprint and card.
The new Fusion Multimodal Terminal also supports Access-on-Card feature that enables identification with biometric data saved on cards. With massive memory capacity, FaceStation F2 can register up to 100,000 users’ fingerprints or 50,000 users’ face data.
Integration with Suprema Thermal Camera
To meet the increasing global demand for hygiene safety and protection, FaceStation F2 can be combined with Suprema’s Thermal Camera to detect and identify individuals with elevated skin temperature. The unit’s on-board analytics can also automatically screen and notify when an individual is not wearing a mask in areas where facial masks are mandatory.
This screening feature can be used in conjunction with face recognition as FaceStation F2 is able to recognise faces with masks without sacrificing accuracy. FaceStation F2 also offers remote enrollment that allows user registration by uploading profile photos, reducing physical contact, and improving convenience and safety.
The new FaceStation F2 is built on the highly secure Android platform and encrypts all biometric credentials to help best protect individual’s personal information from cyber theft.