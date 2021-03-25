Suprema, a global renowned company in access control, biometrics and time & attendance solutions, has announced that it has been chosen as the top brand for access control management software and mobile access solution, in a survey of over 500 respondents in security industry participants and end users.
Top brand for access control
The survey, by a renowned industry media, asked systems integrators, distributors, consultants and end-users in a variety of verticals to choose the top brands in the categories of access control management software, mobile access solutions, and wireless locks.
Suprema was selected number one in access control management software and mobile access solutions categories. Respondents to the survey cited integration capability and security measures, like GDPR and cyber security compliance, as main considerations for access control management software.
BioStar 2 with SDK and web API support
Suprema’s BioStar 2 satisfies integration and security needs with SDK and web API support, as well as ISO certifications for data protection and management.
When choosing the best brand for mobile access solution, respondents said they looked at performance, ease of use and compatibility with a variety of phone models and transmission technologies. Suprema Mobile Access’ high performance with both NFC and BLE technologies, fast authentication speed of less than a second explains its appeal.
Flexible and secure solutions provider
“We believe that partners and customers are recognising Suprema’s continuous effort to provide partners and customers with flexible, convenient and secure solutions, not only in the field of biometric access control terminals, but also in software platforms and services,” said Hanchul Kim, the Executive Vice President (EVP) of Suprema Inc.
Hanchul Kim adds, “Suprema will continue to strive to exceed partner and customer expectation, establishing a strong presence as a total security solution provider.”