Suprema, a global provider of access control, time & attendance, and biometric solutions, has announced that the company’s Airfob Patch won the Judges’ Choice Award from SIA (Security Industry Association) New Product Showcase Awards.
SIA New Product Showcase Awards
Since its inception in 1979, SIA New Product Showcase Awards has been the security industry’s premier product awards program recognising innovative security products, services and solutions.
The awards program, in partnership with ISC West, presented this year’s winners in virtual format. The Judges’ Choice Award, which recognises the most innovative product within the physical security category, was given to Suprema for its Airfob Patch.
Airfob Patch
Airfob Patch harvests power from the RF field signals transmitted from the reader and stores it until needed
Airfob Patch is a retrofit adhesive-backed device that attaches to existing RF card readers to make them compatible with mobile credentials. When attached to existing card readers, Airfob Patch acquires credential compatibility, power, and OSDP or Wiegand communication with the reader and adds Suprema's Mobile Access credential capability.
Airfob Patch harvests power from the RF field signals transmitted from the reader and stores it until needed. The wireless method of power and data transfer eliminates the need to splice a reader’s pigtail for installation.
Bluetooth-based wireless communication
“Airfob Patch is the world’s first mobile-to-RF-card signal translator, enabling mobile phones to communicate with the existing RF card readers via Bluetooth,” said Young S. Moon, the CEO of Suprema Inc, adding “Installation is as easy as adding a sticker. No wire, batteries or construction is required.”
Suprema Mobile Access and Airfob Patch were developed by MOCA system, a Suprema affiliate company that began in 2019 to focus on mobile access card solution. MOCA system has developed solutions that use stable Bluetooth-based wireless communication method that are being evaluated for patents.
“SIA congratulates Suprema Inc. for being selected as the recipient of the Judges’ Choice Award in SIA’s 2020 New Product Showcase,” said Don Erickson, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SIA, adding “It’s this type of continual innovation and drive to succeed that advances the security industry and which contributes to the safety and security of our world.”