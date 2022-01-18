Suprema, a global renowned company in access control and biometric solutions, participates in the largest security exhibition of the Middle East, Intersec 2022, held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), from January 16 – 18, 2022.
At the event, Suprema shared a showcase of its third-generation access control portfolio, which focuses on contactless solutions with the latest market demands in the post-COVID era.
FaceStation F2 facial recognition technology
In 2021, Suprema differentiated itself as a premium brand with ‘FaceStation F2’, a facial recognition technology, embedding a deep-learning AI algorithm.
This year, Suprema will lead the global contactless security market with ‘BioStation 3’, the highly anticipated upcoming addition to its third-generation lineup of security solutions.
BioStation 3
BioStation 3 includes improved features that reflect the needs of operators, installers, and end users
BioStation 3 includes improved features that reflect the needs of operators, installers, and end users, and provides higher accuracy, faster recognition speed and a lower false acceptance rate (FAR) even with faces covered with masks of various shapes and colours.
It also includes support for multiple credential options including not only facial recognition, but also mobile access cards, QR codes and barcodes, which provides higher security while also increasing customer convenience.
Contactless access control solutions
Suprema also showed its active participation in protecting the environment. The booth, designed around the theme of eco-friendliness and encompassing Suprema’s biometric recognition and mobile access control solutions, illustrated that contactless access control solves the problem of environmental pollution caused by plastic RFID cards.
In 2021, the CO2 emissions resulting from decomposing plastic waste was 1.8 billion metric tons, which is equal to the total CO2 emissions of 900 thermal power plants. Suprema’s mobile access solutions allow users to gain contactless access authentication via the Bluetooth or NFC capabilities of smartphones.
Stopping reckless issuance of plastic RFID cards
This makes it possible to stop the reckless issuance of plastic RFID cards, leading to reduced environmental pollution and operational expenses, along with higher security, by preventing false access when a card is stolen or lost.
Suprema Inc., the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Hanchul Kim, said “BioStation 3, being the first release in Suprema’s third generation product lineup, is expected to offer an enhanced experience for operators, installers and end-users.”
Suprema plays key role in environmental protection
He adds, “Moreover, Suprema will continue to play its duty in environmental protection by minimising pollution, caused by plastic access cards, through emphasizing the advantages of using biometric and mobile access solutions.”
Hanchul Kim said, “Suprema has proudly retained the largest market share of biometrics in access control in Europe, Middle East and Africa region ahead of all other large-scale global security companies. Through this event in Dubai, Suprema will further drive our leading position in the global security market and demonstrate our technical superiority and vision for future business.”