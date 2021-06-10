Download PDF version Contact company
Related Links

The Student Loans Company (SLC) has spent over 76,800 pounds on cyber security training for its staffers, over the two most recent financial years (FY 19/20, FY 20/21), according to official figures.

The data obtained and analysed using the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act by Griffin Law, the niche litigation practice, shows that nearly 20,000 specialist courses were completed in areas, such as phishing, password protection, bribery, corruption, and privacy standards.

The data shows that 9,334 cyber courses were completed in FY 19/20, with 10,142 courses completed in FY 20/21. The SLC has just over 3,300 staff, meaning many participants attended multiple courses.

Ransomware threat for UK Education Sector

The most popular course across both years was for ‘Anti-Money Laundering’

This news arrives just a few days after the National Cyber Security Centre raised a new cyber alert around the surging ransomware threat, facing the UK Education Sector.

The most popular course across both years was for ‘Anti-Money Laundering’, which saw 3,321 participants in FY 19/20, and 3,249 participants in FY 20/21. The second most popular course was for ‘Counter Fraud and Bribery Corruption’, drawing in 3,044 attendees in FY 19/20 and 3,215 participants in FY 20/21, and the ‘Protection Information’ course was attended by 2,941 and 3,181 staffers, respectively, across both years.

Cyber security training courses

Another course, the ‘Role of the Security Manager - Security Masterclass’, surged from 20 attendants in FY 19/20 to 142 in FY 20/21.

Most of the remaining courses were only introduced to staffers in the most recent financial year. These include: ‘Defending SLC from Phishing Attacks’ course, attended by 63 participants; ‘Power to your Passwords’ course, attended by 72 participants; and ‘Working from Home Securely’ course, attended by 189 participants. These courses were most likely influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Technology Group Security Team

Finally, 39 of the recorded participants were training for specific full-time positions in SLC’s Technology Group Security Team and Information Governance and Compliance Team. This included training to become a CompTIA Cyber Security Analyst, an AWS Security Engineer and Certified Information Privacy Manager, among others.

Interestingly, the role-specific training took up most of SLC’s cyber training budget, costing them 52,493.50 pounds, out of the total 76,800 pounds budget expenditure.

Rise in cyber threats during COVID-19 period

The cyber threat facing employees has surged over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic"

Security expert Chris Ross, Senior Vice President at Barracuda Networks commented, “The cyber threat facing employees has surged over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our own research even revealed a disproportionate quantity of email phishing attacks targeting organisations in the education sector, in an effort to steal personal data, while millions are forced to work and learn from home. This threat has also been exacerbated by the cyber skills gap across the UK, with a widening shortage of certified security professionals leaving many organisations vulnerable to the surging cyber threat levels.

Chris Ross adds, “It is encouraging to see the SLC making a proactive effort to equip and train its employees with the latest cyber security skills, especially given the high volume of financial data it is tasked with managing. This effort must be supported by the necessary cyber protection systems to identify and quarantine malicious attacks, before they reach the inbox of employees, as well as having the right backup systems in place, in the event of a ransomware attack.”

Importance of Security Awareness Training

Cyber expert, Tim Sadler, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Tessian stated, “Whilst Security Awareness Training is extremely important, it is just as important that organisations understand exactly how to implement it, so that it is effective, addresses the right issues, and is not forgotten. Too many security training sessions today are tick box sessions designed to appease shareholders, regulators and customers.

Tim Sadler adds, “This is why businesses must ensure that they adopt a new approach, one that is automated, in-the-moment, and long lasting, with training, which is tailored to each user and addresses specific security weaknesses, effecting a user or a business.

Securing the education sector from cyber attacks

Edward Blake, Area Vice President for Absolute Software, stated “The education sector is a top target for hackers, who are undoubtedly looking to seize control of the goldmine of invaluable information stored on its servers. What’s more, with remote learning still in force, there will be more devices on the move than ever before, creating the perfect opportunity for device theft and cyber breaches.

Edward Blake adds, “As well as security training, all potential targets in the education sector, including staffers and students, must equip their devices with resilient end point security software that allows an allocated security officer to freeze, control or lockdown any breached devices, so that a stolen device does not necessarily equate to a breach of data.

Share with LinkedIn Share with Twitter Share with Facebook Share with Facebook
Download PDF version Download PDF version

Related videos

Nedap presents the importance of cybersecurity in physical access control

Nedap presents the importance of cybersecurity in physical access control
Nedap introduces AEOS authorisation model for better access management

Nedap introduces AEOS authorisation model for better access management
Cybersecurity - Nedap Security Management

Cybersecurity - Nedap Security Management

In case you missed it

What are the latest trends in perimeter security technology?
What are the latest trends in perimeter security technology?

Perimeter security is the first line of defence against intruders entering a business or premises. Traditionally associated with low-tech options such as fencing, the field of perimeter security has expanded in recent years and now encompasses a range of high-tech options. We asked this week’s Expert Panel Roundtable: What are the latest trends in perimeter security technology?

Secure access control is helping to shape the post-pandemic world
Secure access control is helping to shape the post-pandemic world

With the continued rolling back of COVID restrictions in the UK, there is a palpable sense of relief. A mixture of mass vaccinations, widespread testing, and track and tracing of the infection is helping to enable a healthy bounce back for businesses – with secure access control taking an important role in facilitating this. However, rather than just being a reaction to the wake of the pandemic, there is every sign that the economy, and consequently the security sector as well, are both rebuilding and reshaping for the long-term new normal. Prioritising Safety Already deemed an essential service even during the first wave of the pandemic, the security industry has of course taken a vital role in protecting people and property throughout the crisis. Now that venues in the UK are starting to reopen again, our services are key to occupancy management and ensuring that disease transmission is limited as far as possible. Access control is also key in reassuring people that their safety is a priority. Making the upgrade It’s all been about choosing the most suitable components and technology that already existed with a few “tweaks”  Businesses and organisations have a duty of care to their employees and the safety of visitors – so controlling access, employing lateral flow testing, and deploying suitable Track & Trace mechanisms are all key components. I think those outside our industry are surprised to learn that most of the technology being deployed and used hasn’t just magically developed since COVID appeared – it’s all been about choosing the most suitable components and technology that already existed albeit with a few development “tweaks” or adjustments for the situation at hand. This includes using or installing facial recognition readers rather than using fingerprint or contact tokens, it is swapping to automatic request to exit sensors instead of buttons; it is using powered secure doors rather than having people all grab the same handle. Using mobile credentials is also a key technology choice – why not use the highly secure, easy to manage, cost-effective, and of course contact-free benefits of this approach? Touchless solutions We have seen a clear shift in organisations looking to protect their staff and visitors. For instance, we have a big utility customer in Southeast Asia that has just replaced close to 200 sites using fingerprint readers with an additional facial recognition capability. We have also seen a big rise in demand for touchless request to exit sensors and Bluetooth Low Energy Readers for use with smartphone authentication. Working together Integration of security systems is of course nothing new, but in the post-pandemic or endemic age, it has perhaps never been more important. Installations need to be simple, straightforward, and rapid to help maintain safe distancing but also to ensure systems can be deployed as soon as they are needed. The world is changing and developing rapidly and there is simply no place for systems that don’t work with others or cause the end-user considerable cost and inconvenience to upgrade. This flexible delivery of security solutions perfectly matches the evolving and increasing demands of the market. It’s clear that end-users want systems that work well and can easily integrate with their existing systems – not only security but all the other business components which work in unison with each other over a shared network. Great opportunities ahead The recent work-from-home trend is also clearly changing the way organisations and businesses interact with the built environment. Lots of companies are downsizing, offices are being split up, there is lots of revitalisation and reuse of existing office space – all of which creates considerable opportunities for security providers. UK inflation more than doubled in April 2021 with unemployment figures dropping and the Pound rising in value There are also, in the UK at least, clear signs that the construction industry is rapidly growing again -with a forecast of 8% rebound and growth this year. UK inflation more than doubled in April 2021 with unemployment figures dropping and the Pound rising in value – all positive signs for UK-based security providers. Undoubtedly the highly successful UK vaccination rollout has helped considerably, but there are signs that the Eurozone looks set to improve considerably over the next few months as well. Using integrated access control Undoubtedly the pandemic has made security markets around the world more aware of the benefits of integrated access control in managing the needs of the new normal COVID endemic environment. For example, as a business, we have always had keen interest from the UK healthcare sector, but over the last 12 months, we have seen a big growth in previously modest international markets including Morocco, Kuwait, Bahrain, Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Thailand – all of which are very keen to adopt improved access control solutions. Learning the lessons Nobody would deny the last year or so has been unprecedentedly tough on everyone, as a society we have had to make huge changes and sacrifices. Governments, organisations, and businesses all need to be better prepared in the future, to understand the things that went wrong and those that were successful. However, there is a world beyond the immediate pandemic and its effects. Flexible working practices and the changes these will have to the way we live and work will undoubtedly present great opportunities for the security sector in helping the world evolve. The pandemic has been a wake-up call for many organisations with regards to their duty of care to employees – particularly when it comes to mental health and providing a sensible work/life balance. Where we work and the safety of these facilities has received far more scrutiny than before. Flexible security systems Integrated security solutions have a vital role to play in not only protecting the safety of people during the post-lockdown return to work but also in the evolution of the built environment and move towards smart cities - which inevitably will now need to consider greater flexibility in securing home working spaces rather than just traditional places of work. Importantly, powerful access control and integrated security systems need to be flexible to the uncertainties ahead. The COVID pandemic has shown that nothing can be considered certain, except the need for greater flexibility and resilience in the way we operate our professional and personal interactions.

Which security technologies will be useful in a post-pandemic world?
Which security technologies will be useful in a post-pandemic world?

In the past few weeks, the light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel has brightened, providing new levels of hope that the worst of the pandemic is behind us. Dare we now consider what life will be like after the pandemic is over? Considering the possible impact on our industry, we asked this week’s Expert Panel Roundtable: Which security technologies will be most useful in a post-pandemic world?

Featured white papers
Wireless Access Control eBook

Wireless Access Control eBook

Download
How security systems ensure healthy workplaces during COVID and after

How security systems ensure healthy workplaces during COVID and after

Download
Monitoring traffic flow: Everywhere, all the time

Monitoring traffic flow: Everywhere, all the time

Download
Webcast: Save time and money with Wireless Access Control

Webcast: Save time and money with Wireless Access Control

Download
More corporate news
ASSA ABLOY five ironmongery tips to manage social distancing and limit contact with doors

ASSA ABLOY five ironmongery tips to manage social distancing and limit contact with doors
Calipsa's video false alarm reduction platform selected by Sirix

Calipsa's video false alarm reduction platform selected by Sirix
ExtraHop acquired by Bain Capital Private Equity and Crosspoint Capital Partners

ExtraHop acquired by Bain Capital Private Equity and Crosspoint Capital Partners
Featured products
ASSA ABLOY announces Incedo Business Cloud

ASSA ABLOY announces Incedo Business Cloud
Dahua 65’’ UHD Video Wall Display Unit

Dahua 65’’ UHD Video Wall Display Unit
HikCentral Professional 2.0 security software (“HCP 2.0”)

HikCentral Professional 2.0 security software (“HCP 2.0”)
Updated Privacy and Cookie Policy
We have updated our Privacy Policy for GDPR.
We also use cookies to improve your online experience, Cookie Policy