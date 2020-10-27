Vision-Box a global provider of biometrics seamless travel, automated border management and electronic identity management solutions dedicated to improving the quality and security in government services, travel and border control - announced a regional strategic partnership with AirAsia Group, to implement pioneering, identity management technology across its network of 152 airports.
As a provider and pioneer of new seamless digital identification technologies throughout the travel ecosystem, AirAsia has already demonstrated its ability to be ahead of the curve to be able to respond quickly to the COVID-19 pandemic and the restricted travel environment, including the need for new travel safety requirements than many other airlines.
Contactless facial recognition
This is evident in initiatives such as F.A.C.E.S (Fast Airport Clearance Experience System), the airline’s contactless facial recognition passenger processing system. To continue their innovative trend, AirAsia engaged Vision-Box to help them realise the next step in providing a seamless touchless identification and contactless clearance traveller experience.
Further enhancing their digital identity management strategy across AirAsia Group will dramatically improve the customer experience with a single enrolment for services at key customer process points.
Collaborative digital platform
The Vision-Box’s Orchestra Identity Management Platform, a collaborative digital platform of real time data administration and end-to-end customer-centric service management tools, will provide instant analysis, monitoring, reporting and configuration ability for a more convenient and seamless travel experience.
Orchestra will interconnect with AirAsia’s network to regulate all virtual and physical security and data infrastructure in real-time, bridging and managing the information flow between traveller processing points, multi-source data streams, and relevant stakeholders. Today’s announcement combines the following new services and solutions:
- Delivery of F.A.C.E.S (Fast Airport Clearance Experience System) - A touchless identification and contactless clearance platform designed for mobile check-in to enhance the guest experience at the airport, improve customer brand loyalty, and be an integral part of AirAsia’s overall digitisation strategy.
- Network wide Digital Identity Management - A collaborative development to drive organisational data ecosystem expansion and technology enablers across AirAsia’s travel and finance platforms.
- Deployment of seamless touchless and contactless experience traveller points across AirAsia’s 24 travel hubs to include:
- Mobile Digital ID enrolment
- Biometric Facial Recognition devices at check-in (FACES)
- Automated bag-drop self-service
- Roving VPoD for temperature checks
- Security and Boarding VPoD for seamless traveller identification and clearance
Identity management platforms
Speaking about the strategic partnership with AirAsia, Miguel Leitmann, the CEO of Vision-Box said: “This collaboration is a powerful gamechanger for the industry. Partnering with AirAsia will allow Vision-Box to deliver the very best strategies that will be uniquely conceived, designed and built for the next generation of transformative identity management platforms.”
“We believe this partnership will lead to a traveller management model that will drive how passenger identification and clearance is conducted in the near future with substantially reduced operating costs, increased efficiency and improved output.”
Contactless air travel technologies
These technologies are integral to make flying as safe, seamless, and convenient as possible"
Javed Malik, COO of AirAsia Group said “Our digital transformation strategy commenced over two years ago and we are taking the opportunity from this COVID-19 crisis to further improve our digital capabilities and enhance the customer journey. These new technologies are integral to make flying as safe, affordable, seamless, and convenient as possible, which is critical in the Covid restricted travel environment."
"We are pleased to partner with Vision-Box as an industry leader in their field to deliver a major step change in touchless and contactless air travel technologies.”
Identity management platform
Vision-Box’s Orchestra Identity Management Platform is certified with Privacy by Design, a premiere accreditation for safeguarding personal and private information used in Identity Management services. Privacy by Design prioritises the protection of individual data and ensures the highest level of privacy protection as a system default in government and commercial networks.
Its use in Orchestra significantly improves how Vision-Box and its clients meet the levels of privacy and security of personal data that citizens and consumers are demanding. The Vision-Box and AirAsia collaboration will bring together industry renowned innovations in digital traveller processing strategy, biometric ID technology ideation and passenger management system maturation. Together, they will support travellers through a successful transformation towards a safer, more secure, and hygienic airport environment.