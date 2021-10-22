STid, a creator of the world’s most awarded access control reader, announced the release of its new SPECTRE nano reader, which is expected to set a new standard in perimeter access control and simplified visitor management.
The multi-technology reader quickly recognises employees, visitors, vendors, and their vehicles - simultaneously – for smooth, hands-free access control without compromising security.
A great solution for facilities like car parks, industrial sites, campuses, and any other secured environment where a mix of people and vehicles need to be identified to enable instinctive, smooth yet very secure access control.
Easy to use, “all-terrain” reader
It reads windshield tags, key fobs, cards, smartphones, or wearables using UHF and Bluetooth®
This next-generation hands-free reader increases the speed of entry for anyone - or anything - on two feet, two wheels, four wheels, or a whole fleet.
It reads windshield tags, key fobs, cards, smartphones, or wearables using UHF and Bluetooth® to leverage end-user preferences for easier adoption. It is also part of the STid Mobile ID® ecosystem, which turns smartphones into virtual cards for both vehicle and pedestrian access control.
Easily integrated with customised options
Compatible with all access control systems worldwide, STid designed SPECTRE nano for easy integration regardless of managers’ tech expertise. The outside packaging is as rugged and durable as the technology to ensure the reader can stand up to harsh environments – everything from shock, heavy rain, and dust, to salt, frost, and fire.
SPECTRE nano offers customised branding options to fit in at a bus station, corporate office, or private community, and is able for use in high-security industries. A cost-effective solution, the new reader can be installed and (almost) forgotten, with no maintenance or batteries required.
Long-range UHF mobile reader
The SPECTRE nano reader is the missing link between vehicle identification and smart identification of people"
“The SPECTRE nano reader may be small in size, but is a full-blown long-range UHF reader combined with the Bluetooth technology that is used in our powerful and versatile STid Mobile ID solution,” said Vincent Dupart, CEO of STid.
“It is the missing link between vehicle identification and smart identification of people. There no longer is a need to install multiple readers at entrances where employees, visitors, contractors, and their vehicles enter the facility.”
“It can easily be integrated with any access control system or parking management system. This means that any perimeter entrance can now be equipped easily with our STid Mobile ID solution and our vehicle identification solution. And since it supports both solutions simultaneously, it is now also possible to identify the vehicle, using UHF, and the driver, using STid Mobile-ID. This prevents the car from being used as a modern-day Trojan Horse.”
EAL5+-certified solution
Designed for global customers, SPECTRE nano uses OSDP™ and SSCP® protocols and has EAL5+-certified storage. Data authenticity and confidentiality are ensured using encryption methods recommended by worldwide organisations, e.g., ANSSI- & FIPs-compliant.
Encrypted, signed credentials provide anti-cloning and anti-replay protection and managers can quickly erase security keys, when necessary. SPECTRE nano will be available by the end of the year to help speed car park access control.