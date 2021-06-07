Download PDF version Contact company
STARC Systems, a manufacturer of temporary modular wall containment solutions used for occupied renovations and infection isolation unveiled FireblockWall™, the first modular reusable one-hour fire-rated temporary containment system. STARC will begin taking orders in June with deliveries starting in early summer. 

Product innovations to solve challenges

"Our customers have been requesting a one-hour fire-rated containment solution," said Bruce Bickford, VP of Product Development at STARC Systems.

"Facility managers have a tremendous responsibility during an occupied healthcare renovation project. If something goes wrong and the Joint Commission, State Inspector or Fire Marshal investigates, it falls on the facility manager to explain every detail. STARC uses customer feedback to inform our product innovations and solve their most challenging needs. FireblockWall™ relieves our customers from wondering if they're meeting the proper safety requirements."

Benefits of FireblockWall™ 

  • Stops fires, keeping patients, staff, and visitors safe in healthcare environments. 
  • Fast installation with minimal labour, two labourers can install a 10' x 15' corner room in 90 minutes, which is an estimated 4 times faster than traditional drywall, plus no taping, mudding, sanding, painting or clean up. 
  • Designed to meet NFPA 101 or IBC code, a fire-rated wall must be constructed from the floor to the deck above.  With its perimeter tracks, specially designed panels including pre-designed negative air panels and doors, and supporting components, FireblockWall meets the requirements of a one-hour fire-rated listed assembly when installed to spec. 
  • Superior noise-blocking, with an STC rating of 40, is 65% quieter than any other temporary containment system.
  • Exceeds ICRA Class IV (infection control),ASTM E119 and ASTM E84 requirements.
  • Cost-effective, the panels are durable and can be used job after job, it typically pays for itself after just 3-5 uses and generates ongoing cost savings. 
  • Lower carbon footprint, the sleek, reusable walls save on the waste and debris normally created by building and tearing down drywall. 
  • Easy air management, includes a negative air panel to discharge air keeping dangerous dust off the ground, and automatically closes the damper when temperatures exceed 165 degrees. Also includes an air monitor panel that's compatible with all common manometers and has a 2" rated pass-through for wiring. 

Durable, reusable containment solution

These panels offer a safer, more secure worksite, but they also provide us with a professional-looking solution 

"After making the switch from traditional containment methods such as poly and sheetrock to STARC's FireblockWall™ panels, our team noticed a drastic difference in the time we spend setting up containment in the field," said Adam Bouffard, Construction Supervisor, Hebert Construction.

"Not only do these panels offer a safer, more secure worksite, but they also provide us with a professional-looking, durable, reusable containment solution for use on future projects."

How it works 

With FireblockWall™ a one-hour fire-rated solution can be quickly installed in 4 easy steps: 

Step 1: Mark a centerline and mount the pre-drilled telescoping perimeter tracks. Tracks can easily be customized to length.

Step 2:  Place the FireblockWall™ panels using a lift & drop connection (no tools required). 

Step 3: Fill track to panel gaps with fire-rated insulation.

Step 4: Place track covers to finish. 

Fire-rated corners, doors, and accessories are available when the project requires it, including handle sets with multiple lock options depending on the level of security needed.

First reusable one-hour fire-rated solution

"STARC is committed to delivering value beyond our customers' expectations while addressing long-standing containment challenges in the most sensitive of occupied healthcare environments," said Chris Vickers, President, and CEO of STARC Systems.

"We set the standard for temporary modular containment with RealWall™and LiteBarrier™ and now we're thrilled to raise the bar again by introducing FireblockWall™, the first and only reusable one-hour fire-rated solution."

