STANLEY Security, a global integrator of comprehensive security solutions and an electronic security company, has announced its investment in Evolv Technology, the globally renowned company in artificial intelligence (AI)-based touchless security screening.
This investment, backed by STANLEY Ventures, the venture capital arm of Stanley Black & Decker, forms a strategic partnership between the two companies.
Evolv Express
Evolv Express, the company’s touchless security screening system, makes it possible for venues of all kinds to keep visitors safe from concealed weapons, pandemic health threats and intruders. Powered by the Evolv Cortex AI software platform, the system uses proprietary sensors and AI to differentiate weapons from personal items in real-time.
Evolv Express keeps high-volume entrances flowing, by reliably detecting guns and other weapons, as people walk through naturally, without emptying their pockets, bags, backpacks or other belongings. The system can screen more than 3,600 people per hour, which is 10 times faster than metal detectors.
Touchless security screening solutions
Evolv’s innovative, touchless security screening solutions are an integral part of the security industry’s future"
"We're committed to helping organisations create safer, healthier environments for their employees, customers, students and partners, and our investment in Evolv Technology helps us deliver on that commitment,” said STANLEY Security, Global President, Matthew (Matt) Kushner.
He adds, “Evolv’s innovative, touchless security screening solutions are an integral part of the security industry’s future. When paired with data analytics and expertise from STANLEY Security, these solutions will deliver even more value to organisations as they adjust operations and enhance security measures to reopen and stay open safely.”
Powerful additions to security programs
Evolv Technology’s systems are powerful additions to security programs at K-12 schools, higher education institutions, hospitals, sports venues, office and federal buildings, outdoor recreation venues and more. To date, the systems have been used to screen more than 50 million individuals at venues and facilities across the globe.
“We’re proud to partner with STANLEY Security and Stanley Black & Decker to add even more capabilities to our technology and deliver superior value to our customers,” said Evolv Technology’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Peter George.
Strategic partnership
He adds, “This strategic partnership leverages the resources, capabilities, industry expertise and market presence of both companies. The breadth of STANLEY Security’s solutions portfolio and reach of its global installed base, coupled with Evolv’s modern technology and commitment to transforming the security screening space, makes for a powerful partnership.”