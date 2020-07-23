STANLEY Security, one of the UK’s renowned security and business solutions providers, has installed a wall mounted Thermal Temperature Monitoring Solution in the reception area of Amcor Flexibles Winterbourne site, as a valuable addition to the raft of measures that the company has in place to protect its staff from COVID-19.
As a key manufacturer of pharmaceutical and medical packaging, Amcor Flexibles Winterbourne, based in the UK, has a workforce which has been designated as key workers in the COVID-19 pandemic. Remaining open for business and working at full capacity during the lockdown was and continues to be vital.
COVID-19 specific safety measures
Amcor has put in place a raft of COVID-19 specific safety measures, with the latest requirement being a temperature monitoring solution that could be used to detect elevated temperatures of anyone entering the main reception area, without putting reception staff in any danger.
Whilst a raised temperature is not necessarily an indication of illness, and many people with the COVID-19 virus are asymptomatic, monitoring temperatures of people arriving on site is one extra measure to help protect against the spread of the virus.
Thermal Temperature Monitoring Solution
STANLEY Security provided Amcor with an automated Thermal Temperature Monitoring Solution
STANLEY Security provided Amcor with an automated Thermal Temperature Monitoring Solution, featuring a wall mounted hybrid thermal network camera, a blackbody calibration device, and an NVR. The contactless, non-invasive system is able to monitor temperatures within large groups of people at a distance, reducing manpower requirements and improving personnel safety.
The blackbody device provides a constant reference temperature in view of the thermal camera, for accurate temperature monitoring during continuous operation. This prevents changes in the ambient temperature, such as air conditioning being activated, from affecting the systems accuracy.
Security alerts
When a person with an elevated temperature is detected by the system, an alert is raised which is then acted upon by reception staff during office hours or security staff out of hours. Amcor has a clear policy for dealing with this situation, which differs depending on the nature of the visitor.
For Amcor Flexibles Wintebourne’s Operations Manager, Shaun Golding, the system has proven very straightforward to use and is a valuable addition to the raft of measures the company has in place to protect its staff from COVID-19.
Elevated temperature detection
Shaun said, “So far we’ve only had one person who was detected with an elevated temperature and was sent for a test. But that single person could have come into contact with five or six people during the course of their working day. By having this Temperature Monitoring Solution in place, we prevented that from happening, further reducing the risk.”
He adds, “STANLEY Security installed the system in less than a day, without any disruption to our business. The services they have provided us have been really good and I would recommend them.”
As an existing customer, STANLEY Security was familiar with the Amcor site in Bristol, having installed CCTV and access control systems there in the past.