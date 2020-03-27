With the Government directives brought into action earlier this week, Security Systems and Alarms Inspection Board (SSAIB) has had to change certain aspects of their working practices, while also ensuring that it doesn’t impact negatively on the registered firms and the level of service that the company provides to customers.

UKAS accreditation

Security Systems and Alarms Inspection Board (SSAIB) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Alex Carmichael said, “SSAIB is fully aware of the uncertainty and worry that our firms will be facing at this difficult time, but we would like to remind each and every one of you that we are here to support you and we want to work together with you all - as we’re all in this together until a resolution to the COVID-19 pandemic can be found.”

He adds, “Therefore, I just want to provide you with an update as to what we are doing to keep our firms and our staff safe, while still being able to provide SSAIB certification and comply with our own requirements for United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS) accreditation.”

Ensuring safety of office staff

The company has taken the decision to close the SSAIB office to ensure the safety of the office staff. All members of staff have been issued with everything they need in order to work from home, so the ‘office’ will still be fully manned remotely - until such time as these latest Government restrictions are relaxed – and the company will be doing all that it can to ensure that there is no interruption in service, during what is a big transition period.

Carmichael further said, “As you will all be aware, our auditors are out in the field day in, day out visiting you all for your initial or annual inspections. However, again, to try and avoid – or limit – the spread of this virus, we have started rolling out remote audits and the hope is to have them fully up and running by Monday March 30.”

Supporting registered firms

He adds, “This will allow us to carry on with our certification requirements, while ensuring that the health and wellbeing of our registered firms and our auditors is not compromised in any way. Our auditors are still here to help you and, if you are worried about your audit or are unsure as to what you need to have in place in order to be able to be audited remotely, please give us a call on 0191 296 3242 and we can pass a message on for them to get in touch with you to discuss your issues.”

SSAIB understands that this is a situation that is unprecedented in its scale and no one has ever found themselves in before, so the company will do their best to answer all queries that people might have with regards to this pandemic.

COVID-19 FAQs accessible via official online portal

The company has put up a list of COVID-19 FAQs accessible via the Registered Firms’ portal of the SSAIB’s website and these will continue to be updated as and when new information is released. Therefore, should anyone have an issue or question that is not covered already, please get in touch and not only will they be resolved, but also added to the list so that it can – potentially – help anyone else looking for the same answer(s) as well.

SSAIB is fully aware of the impact of COVID-19 on people’s jobs and livelihoods. Should anyone find that they are struggling to make a payment, through no fault of their own, please contact the company’s helpline as soon as possible – as it gives SSAIB the best chance of providing immediate support to the people concerned.

Working Together

Carmichael concluded, “We really are doing our best to manage a very difficult situation, so we thank you for your patience, understanding and support at this time. As we do everything in our power to carry out providing third-party certification to you all, your positive comments to our staff really do make all the difference.”