An American sports broadcasting network wanted to modernise to an IP communication solution without disrupting its 24/7 operations.
The organisation was relying on a digital phone system that was obsolete and becoming increasingly inefficient and costly. However, the existing phone system was supported by a single-pair UTP infrastructure that was not ready to support the new IP devices.
While the customer wanted to modernise to IP, they were not interested in the risk, complexity, and business disruption that would result from ripping out the existing infrastructure and replacing it with new CAT5/6 Ethernet cabling.
Need for cost-effective solution
Strict company policy mandated 24/7 operational uptime, which meant there was no allowance for the disruption that the re-cabling would cause.
The network needed an innovative solution to overcome its infrastructure barriers and complete its digital transformation
Additionally, the enormous cost associated with infrastructure requirements was not in the budget’s scope, creating additional barriers and challenges to deploying the new IP communication solution.
PoLRE switch
The customer’s IT Director met with the NVT Phybridge team at an industry event and discovered the PoLRE® (Power over Long Reach Ethernet) switch.
The enterprise-grade PoLRE switch delivers fast Ethernet and PoE over single-pair UTP cable with up to 1,200ft (365m) reach; that’s four times the reach of standard Ethernet switches. The IT Director was impressed with the technology and organised a proof of concept to test the solution in a live environment.
Features and benefits
After a few simple setup steps, the PoLRE switch transformed the customer’s existing and proven single-pair UTP infrastructure into a robust Power over Ethernet network to support the new IP communication solution.
After experiencing the features and benefits of the PoLRE switch first-hand, the customer was confident that the technology would overcome the digital transformation barriers.
“The NVT Phybridge PoLRE® switch is a pretty straightforward process. The big advantage for us was delivering outstanding service, which was critical for the success of the project,” said Richard Smith, Product Sales Specialist, GSP America.
Saved costs on digital transformation
The customer significantly accelerated its digital transformation project by deploying the new IP solution
The sports broadcasting network saved over $500,000 in infrastructure costs using the NVT Phybridge PoLRE switches. The customer significantly simplified and accelerated its digital transformation project, deploying the new IP communication solution without disrupting its regular business operations.
The PoLRE switch’s extended reach capabilities simplified LAN design and ongoing network management, as the customer was able to support the new IP phones exactly where they were needed without additional IDF closets.
"It's a pretty straightforward process," said Richard Smith, Product Sales Specialist, GSP America. "The big advantage for us was delivering outstanding service, which was critical for the success of the project". The customer was able to avoid the traditional rip-and-replace upgrade method, using Modern LAN principles to improve the outcome of the project significantly.