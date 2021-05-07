In a bid to strengthen the cyber defences of governments and enterprises, Spire Solutions, the Middle East and Africa’s value-added distributor will once again be the official distribution partner of GISEC, the cybersecurity event taking place from 31st May-2nd June at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).
Accompanied by technology partners including Solarwinds, XMCyber, SecurityScorecard, ThreatConnect, Rapid7, Digital Shadows, Gigamon, Corelight, 3Data and Outthink, Spire Solutions will showcase continuous IT and security monitoring, breach and attack simulation, cloud security posture management, vulnerability and risk management, threat intelligence, security orchestration and automation, network visibility, detection and response and more at GISEC.
Unprecedented threat levels
Cybersecurity pioneers across government, healthcare, finance, telecoms, energy and other industries are facing a spike in the number of cyber-attacks against their organisation, following the rise in remote working and a higher dependency on technology, an alarming trend which Spire Solutions will address at GISEC.
Thomas Löffler, AVP, Exhibitions, DWTC, said, “The last year has forced the cybersecurity community to face unprecedented threat levels - the COVID-19 pandemic caught the world off-guard and forced an almost-immediate shift to a work-from-home culture. GISEC 2021 is an ideal in-person meeting platform for sourcing and collaboration to mitigate the effects of cyber-attacks. We are pleased to have Spire Solutions as an integral part of our show once again.”
Showcasing product capabilities
Solving cybersecurity challenges requires a collective effort from the entire cyber security eco-system
Sanjeev Walia, Founder and President of Spire Solutions and GISEC Advisory Council member, said, “We have supported GISEC since its inception in 2013 and have regularly launched new solutions in the region, showcased product capabilities to customers, connected with technology partners and reconnected with our channel partner ecosystem during the show. Our theme this year is Cyber Security for the Community which we believe is a regional priority and a collective responsibility.”
Solving cybersecurity challenges requires a collective effort from the entire cyber security eco-system - regulators, end users, technology manufacturers and channel partners. Spire Solutions will emphasise this aspect during GISEC and provide practical solutions during various public and private sessions.
Trusted security partnership
GISEC 2021 is being held under stringent safety and hygiene protocols. DWTC has proven its capability to curate the safest face-to-face business environment and deliver world-class events with the highest safety protocols, as evidenced by GITEX Technology Week - the only live in-person tech event in 2020.
Held in December, the event welcomed tens of thousands of visitors with 96% of local and international attendees recording a ‘safe’ or ‘very safe’ experience. To build, scale and mature your cybersecurity practice, meet Spire Solutions during GISEC 2021 to discuss how to build a trusted security partnership.