Sonitrol, globally renowned provider of verified electronic security solutions, has announced the launch of TotalGuard Smart Hub and additional wireless devices that together offer a more robust security solution to the small and medium business markets.
This new offering includes a variety of wireless sensors that connect to the new TotalGuard Smart Hub, expanding reach and alarm capabilities.
TotalGuard solution
Sonitrol’s TotalGuard solution, launched in 2018, targets the small to medium business market by offering affordable, professional security. TotalGuard is an all-in-one, edge-based device that acts as a standalone IoT panel.
Each TotalGuard device includes Sonitrol impact activated audio detection, glass break analytics, video verification and surveillance, motion and wireless connectivity, all professionally monitored by a Sonitrol Central Station.
TotalGuard Smart Hub and Wireless Devices
The TotalGuard Smart Hub and Wireless Devices are simple, scalable and secure
In addition to its many powerful features, the solution was needed for the ability to easily connect with other alarm points as each business has different security needs.
The TotalGuard Smart Hub & Wireless Devices are simple, scalable and secure. They consist of a motion sensor, door/window sensor, water sensor, temperature sensor, universal transmitter, and a panic button.
Easy deployment, smart infrastructure
These devices are easy to deploy and have a streamlined infrastructure, which reduces wire pulls and terminations and can easily be set up with a Mobile App by the installer.
With the TotalGuard Smart Hub, users can enroll up to 32 wireless devices. These Zigbee devices operate over AES 128-bit encryption, are supervised and tamper protected.
Integration with Sonitrol Cloud Access Control
TotalGuard can also be paired with exterior thermal imagers for added outside protection, as well as exterior cameras and Sonitrol Cloud Access Control. Working to meet a wide range of customer needs, Sonitrol offers integrated security solutions and is a one stop shop for small to medium businesses.
In addition to now offering security solutions to the small to medium business market, Sonitrol is the also a recognised security solutions company in verified electronic security, offering Impact Activated Audio Detection, Video Verification, Managed and Cloud Access Control, Video Surveillance, and Fire.
Law enforcement applications
Sonitrol’s ability to verify intrusion, through patented technologies in real-time, offers unrivaled credibility with law enforcement. Sonitrol provides for fast police response times, low false alarm rates and the best apprehension record - over 181,000 across the security industry.