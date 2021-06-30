SnapAV, a globally renowned source of professional audio and video, surveillance, control, networking, and remote management solutions, has announced that it has become Snap One.

According to the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) John Heyman, the new name reflects the company’s goal to be the top provider of solutions, services, and platforms for custom installation integrators, whose businesses have grown well beyond AV products.

Rebranding strategy

“The name ‘SnapAV’ no longer fully represents who we are or our aspirations for the future,” said John Heyman, adding “We kept the name ‘Snap’ because of our ongoing mission to make our partners’ lives easier. Snap One builds upon this legacy and reinforces our aspiration to be the integrator’s most valued and most trusted partner.”

He further said, “We want to be the one place with the broadest portfolio of state-of-the-art products, the one shopping experience that can be done online or in-store, and the one partner that professionals can depend on, when installing and supporting the amazing experiences that their customers desire.”

SnapAV and Control4 unified under Snap One

The new name also represents a unified company that includes legacy SnapAV and Control4 organisations, following the major merger in 2019. “Together, now as Snap One, the company can serve as the industry's central source for everything needed to succeed, today and in the future,” said John Heyman.

He adds, “The name Snap One emphasizes our desire to be the one-stop-source for the solutions that integrators need, including control, whether it’s with our own solutions or third-party products.”

Single unified portal

Later this year, Snap One will unveil one unified portal so integrators can research, quote, and purchase any products from a single location. The company will also have one streamlined loyalty program.

“Our goal has always been to offer great products and top-tier services that simplify the integrator's life and support their business,” said John Heyman, adding “Our new platforms and services are designed to do just that.”

Access Networks and Parasol acquisitions

The announcement of a new company name comes on the heels of several major corporate developments, including the acquisition of networking provider, Access Networks and a significant investment in remote support solutions provider, Parasol.

Snap One designs, manufactures, and distributes smart solutions for homes and businesses, to make life more enjoyable, connected, and secure. The company’s product platform includes over 4,300 proprietary SKUs in entertainment, connectivity, and infrastructure, along with two software platforms (OvrC and Control4 OS3) that provide broad interoperability with thousands of third-party products from hundreds of vendors.

Value-added tools, training, and support

Snap One’s business platform enables partners to shop online and in 27 (and counting) brick-and-mortar stores, both of which provide value-added tools, training, and support that drive business efficiencies that enable integrators to be more successful.

“Created out of respect and passion for smart technology, this company was founded by technology integrators who saw a better way to do things. We realised integrators needed a better partner to purchase, deliver, and support products for connected homes and businesses, and since 2005, we’ve been able to do that,” said John Heyman.

He continues, “Snap One represents our central mission and reminds current and future customers that we strive to be the one company in the industry that can provide a range of solutions, services and options in a snap.”