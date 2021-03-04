Security dealers are often faced with finding ways to differentiate their companies and add tangible value to the services they provide. Now Connect ONE® dealers can offer expanded reporting and documentation to their customers through SmartTest™, an embedded feature of the award-winning service and management platform from Connected Technologies.
SmartTest details all interaction with support documentation on exactly what was performed – so customers know what they are paying for.
View and troubleshoot via smartphone
SmartTest allows technicians real-time access to monitor and control devices for viewing and troubleshooting via smartphone or any web-enabled device. With recently expanded logging and reporting features, dealers can now provide details of device, door and zone status in intrusion and access control solutions and the work performed.
Information such as access door activations and battery and network status, as well as test end and start times, provides valuable measurements to the end-user. Reports are available to the customer in the Connect ONE interface and can be downloaded in pdf format for printing or storage.
Adding value to services
SmartTest lets dealers differentiate and elevate their business with reporting helping customers to keep a secure operation “When dealers show customers the results of testing, servicing or any other work performed on intrusion and access control with SmartTest reports, they add value to their services,” said Mike Simon, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Connected Technologies.“SmartTest lets dealers differentiate and elevate their business with reporting that helps the customer keep a secure operation with critical recordkeeping from tested connected devices.”
With SmartTest, as zones/access doors are tested, a “Tested” icon appears next to the item for easy reference that the activation has been received and logged. The customer can print the form for verification and documentation of regulatory, insurance or other compliance requirements.
Security management solution
Connect ONE by Connected Technologies is a cloud-hosted integrated security management solution that leverages one user interface to control intrusion, access control, video surveillance, critical environmental monitoring and energy management.
Connect ONE works with Bosch B and G series, DMP XR/XT series, ELK M1 series and Honeywell Vista Turbo security and access control panels and also integrates with ASSA ABLOY Aperio® wireless lock technology.