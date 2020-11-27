Following a successful trial, Olsztyn, Poland is the first city in the world to use blockchain to assist their emergency services, thanks to SmartKey, the blockchain connection platform.
The SmartKey team has successfully connected an Ethereum smart contract to a Teltonika smart key device and app which will enable fire, ambulance and police teams to enter any part of the closed district or any secure building within the city safely and securely, without having to track down a keyholder or wait for permission.
This will drastically reduce response times and has the potential to save lives.
Connecting the world
SmartKey connects the world of physical values, like access to locations and devices, with the blockchain of things.
While this pilot uses a physical device, supplied by Teltonika, one of the largest producers of smart devices and an app, SmartKey technology does not always require this.
Ultimate vision
SmartKey’s ultimate vision is to be the enabler for the smart cities of the future, connecting multiple sources of data, via public blockchain, to power transport, utilities and infrastructure, and the Olsztyn pilot is just the first live demonstration.
No obstruction for emergency services
Gustaw Marek Brzezin Marshall of the Warmińsko-Mazurskie Voivodeship, the province of which Olsztyn is the capital city said, “The balance between the safety and security offered by access gates and vehicle barriers and the need for our rescue services to perform their duties without obstruction is a delicate one.”
“The use of blockchain and SmartKey technology seems to be like the perfect solution, giving reassurance to building owners and inhabitants, but also freedom for our emergency services.”
“Locating a keyholder or waiting to gain access to closed districts costs us valuable time; with SmartKey it is instant and we are excited to be the first city in the world to use this, and proud that Warmia and Masuria citizens will take advantage of such innovation.”
Seamless access to secure areas
“Time is everything when it comes to our emergency services,“ explained Szymon Fiedorowicz, CEO of SmartKey.
“By using the blockchain to allow seamless access to secure areas we can help to save lives. With this project, we are also bringing to life smart city technology, enabled by smart contracts on the blockchain and this helps to lay the groundwork for smart cities of the future.”