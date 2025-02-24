Skills for Security has continued its collaboration with WorldSkills UK for the 2025 season, announcing the Electronic Security and Fire competitions will be merged into a single category.

This strategic move aims to enhance the competition’s impact, broadening the scope for participants to demonstrate expertise in both electronic security and fire safety systems. By integrating these two crucial areas, the competition better mirrors the evolving demands, ensuring future professionals are equipped with comprehensive skills to meet industry needs.

Integrated fire safety and security

Says Darrell Gilmour, Director of Technical Training at Skills for Security: “By combining the Electronic Security and Fire competitions, we are ensuring that competitors develop a well-rounded skill set that reflects today’s integrated fire safety and security industry. We believe this evolution will benefit both competitors and the sector as a whole.”

Applications for the competition will open at 9:00 AM on 3rd March 2025 and close on 17th March 2025. The National Qualifiers will be held at The Security Event (TSE) on the Skills for Security stand (5/D130) across three dates, bringing together 36 of the most talented competitors from across the UK.

Range of training opportunities

Skills for Security will also be actively engaging with attendees at the key industry event, highlighting the wide range of training opportunities and initiatives available to support talent development within the fire safety and security sector.

David Scott, Managing Director of Skills for Security, added: “It is always a pleasure to host the competition qualifiers at The Security Event, where we can demonstrate the incredible skills and talent emerging."

Next generation of security professionals

Scott added: "Skills for Security remains committed to nurturing the next generation of security professionals, and this competition is a real opportunity to highlight the importance of continuous training and development in our sector.”

The competition is sponsored by the CSL Group, The Security Event and Texecom. With additional support from Eaton, Yuasa Battery, NSI, SSAIB, Fenix Monitoring, Honeywell and Dahua, all of whom are dedicated to supporting excellence and innovation within the fire safety and security sector. The Security Event is taking place 8 – 10 April at NEC Birmingham.