SKIDATA, the globally renowned company in parking access and revenue management, has announced a new technology integration partnership with Openpath, an international company in touchless and modern access control, and workplace safety automation.
SKIDATA – Openpath partnership
Through this partnership, Openpath’s ground-breaking touchless and mobile access control technology will be integrated into SKIDATA’s parking access and revenue control equipment, in order to permit drivers to enter and exit SKIDATA-equipped parking facilities, using their Openpath credentials.
“We are excited to be partnering with Openpath,” said Darrell Smithson, President for North America region at SKIDATA, adding “SKIDATA already makes the world’s most reliable and user-friendly parking equipment. The addition of Openpath’s technology will improve the customer experience by providing seamless entry into parking facilities.”
Touchless and mobile access control
“SKIDATA has always led the way when it comes to introducing new technological capabilities to the parking industry,” continued Darrell Smithson, adding “This partnership will help ensure that SKIDATA will continue to lead the way in providing smart city infrastructure.”
The addition of Openpath’s technology, which provides touchless and mobile access via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and LTE technologies, to SKIDATA equipment, will permit drivers to access SKIDATA-equipped parking facilities with their smartphones and other personal devices, as well as via licence plate recognition (LPR), allowing drivers to enter and exit parking garages quickly and conveniently, without having to stop and swipe a card, or reach out of their vehicle to validate parking access.
Mobile access for parking facilities
When drivers approach the parking facility, they can gain access via the SKIDATA app on their personal devices. Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and LTE connectivity access are most useful for managing permit parking and the technology is perfect for parking owners and organisations, which offer permit parking, including residential facilities, office complexes, universities, hospitals, airports, special events parking, and stand-alone parking garages.
James Segil, President and Co-Founder of Openpath, “With this integration, we are excited to further demonstrate how Openpath’s seamless user experience extends beyond just the four walls of a building. Providing safety and simplicity for users throughout their day; from the moment their vehicle enters the parking garage, to the doors, elevators, and turnstiles they use in repetition.
End-to-end security solution
James Segil adds, “Openpath’s technology enables a completely touchless experience for tenants and guests, and eliminates the need for users to juggle multiple apps or credentials to get where they are going. Our mission is always to deliver end-to-end security, while reducing friction and this integration is another great example of that.”