Siqura and TKH Security realised a fully integrated surveillance and access control system in the Sheikh Khalifa Central Hospital. This new hospital is located at the eastern edge of the emirate of Fujairah and will provide better 24/7 health services to citizens on the Eastern coast.
The hospital consists of 11 specialised departments, a 32-bed emergency ward, a 3-storey rehabilitation building and more than 700 parking spots.
Integration of multiple systems
This hospital required a complete surveillance solution integrated with healthcare applications.
The project combined access control and video management from TKH Security with cameras from Siqura. "We worked closely with our partners to comply with the solution which conforms to the new guidelines in Fujairah” says Tariq Anwer, Sales Director – Middle East & West Asia with Siqura.
“The video surveillance component consists of around 700 different Siqura cameras, working with VDG Sense video management software and storage from TKH Security. The iProtect access control system, also from TKH Security manages around 400 doors with card and pin authentication. iProtect security management system is able to flawlessly fulfil the set of complex requirements demanded by this client.”
Security management system healthcare facility
For Siqura Middle East & West Asia and TKH Security, Sheikh Khalifa Central Hospital in Fujairah is a prestigious project in the healthcare segment.
The integration of multiple systems under one roof combined with the integration of healthcare applications provided an extra challenge. Tariq Anwer: “The scope of the project involved an integrated security management system consisting of Siqura cameras, VDG Sense VMS and iProtect access control."
"These are all managed at an upper level by iProtect security management system. Among others, some of the following features are implemented: managing visitors on-site and mustering system for emergency evacuation. This is in addition to the integration option with third party systems, for example baby-monitoring.”