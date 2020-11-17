All Siqura activities will continue under the banner of TKH Security. These renowned companies in video security solutions were both already members of TKH Group NV. The Siqura video security solutions are often sold in combination with the developed security solutions of TKH Security and this complete solution is highly appreciated by their customers worldwide. Therefore, the time has come to group all activities in TKH Security.
“By combining all activities, we give our customers more transparency and clarity in what we can offer them. Furthermore, we increase our services. For example, the contact point for all questions and orders, invoices, documentation, support tickets, etc. will be centralised. This will be much more efficient for our customers as well as our employees”, says Timme Grijpink, Managing Director of TKH Security.
Site management solutions
TKH Security specialises in the development of electronic Security & Site Management Systems
The Siqura brand will be retained for the wide product range of Siqura, such as security cameras, mobility cameras, marine cameras, explosion-proof and thermal cameras, IP video encoders, ethernet switches and fibre optic transmitters. This product range is complementary to the TKH Security product range, encompassing security management, video management, parking facility management and asset & site management solutions.
With this aggregation of activities TKH Security has offices worldwide in Amsterdam, Gouda and Zoetermeer (the Netherlands), Madrid (Spain), Dubai (UAE), Singapore and Frederick (USA). TKH Security specialises in the development of electronic Security & Site Management Systems.
Open architecture integration
With over 25 years of experience and by listening to customer needs, the company offers complete innovative solutions for Security Management, Access Control, Video Management, Intrusion Detection, Intercom, Personal Surveillance, Asset & Site Management and Parking Facility Management. The company is always looking for innovative solutions for the market with a focus on creative, flexible and open architecture integration.
TKH Security has a strong position in the Benelux and multiple offices all over the world. TKH Security is a member of TKH Group N.V.