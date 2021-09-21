Aurora Cannabis, a pioneer in global cannabis serving thirteen markets internationally, has deployed SightLogix smart thermal intruder detection cameras to provide robust physical security over expansive grow operations.
Aurora Cannabis has created a diverse portfolio in both the consumer and medical markets which has increased access to safe, high-quality cannabis worldwide. As Aurora’s growth facilities were developing, their need for reliable physical security overgrows operations became paramount.
Vandalism, theft of plants, and destruction of property can severely impact business operations. Given the unique characteristics that are part of cannabis grow operations – large applications, often outdoors, where lighting and conditions are difficult to control – Aurora turned to SightLogix to help solve their cannabis security challenges.
Perimeter security
As Aurora was beginning to set up for an outdoor grow site, they needed to address their perimeter security as part of their licensing requirements. Health Canada, the governing Canadian body for cannabis, has many regulations for growing sites. According to one of their requirements, cannabis sites must be able to detect and verify human intrusion in all weather conditions with 100% coverage, 100% of the time.
In addition, as part of compliance, all alarms are required to be catalouged and investigated, so maintaining low false alarms was key to all stakeholders. Given Aurora’s perimeter security needs at the site, SightLogix smart thermal cameras offered the most robust solution to meet all the requirements, under all conditions, all the time.
SightLogix SightSurvey tool
The SightLogix team was able to work directly with Aurora’s Sr. Director of Corporate Security, Mike Soberal, along with Aurora’s integrator to understand their requirements. Together, they developed a complete solution for perimeter security to protect the site from intruders and meet Health Canada’s requirements.
Utilising the SightLogix SightSurvey tool, they were able to create a detailed perimeter design that selected the optimal lenses, displayed intruder detection ranges along the perimeter, ensured the absence of blind spots, and created a blanket of automated protection across the site.
The SightLogix cameras selected for the Aurora application were SightSensor HDs, smart detection cameras that include both thermal and visible imagers. They also employ Dual-Sensor Analytics (DSA) to enhance detection performance under difficult outdoor conditions. DSA detects targets from both thermal and visible sensors simultaneously, allowing Aurora to reduce nuisance alerts and increase intruder detection reliability.
Outdoor intrusion detection
Once the SightLogix system was installed, Aurora was able to meet all their outdoor intrusion detection requirements at the grow site. These include:
- An ability to detect intruders at all areas of the perimeter – inside and outside the fence line
- Reliable intruder detection 24/7 in the presence of wind, snow, fog, and complete darkness
- With SightLogix’s Dual Sensor Analytics, they were able to filter out the movement of small animals, blowing debris, and other false alarm causes
- Ease of integration between SightSensors and Aurora’s VMS system
- Long-range detection that reduced devices, infrastructure, and bandwidth otherwise required by less capable solutions.
Cost-effective all-in-one-resolution
Properly securing any outdoor asset from unauthorised intrusions starts at the perimeter
“After an extensive search for a solution for our unique perimeter security needs,” said Mike Soberal, Aurora’s Senior Director, Corporate Security, “SightLogix not only provided an all-in-one resolution, it came at a cost-effective price and the support during implementation and since has been second to none.”
"Properly securing any outdoor asset from unauthorised intrusions starts at the perimeter, and cannabis facilities are no different. These sites need to know in real-time the instant an intruder enters anywhere along the perimeter so you can intervene and stop the event in the act."
SightSensor cameras
SightSensor cameras are designed for security applications where detection matters. These are the reasons cannabis sites across the world have turned to SightLogix smart thermal cameras to address outdoor security challenges, including:
- The system’s unmatched video analytics detection performance, which won’t miss intruders or trigger excess nuisance alarms
- The power of the system to provide early warning of intruders over large areas perimeters
- Dual-video thermal and visible systems that provide a layered solution that delivers results 24/365
- Built-in stabilisation ensuring reliable detection in the presence of wind or vibrations
- Operating in complete darkness without expensive lighting and infrastructures