Experts from Siemens, U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security and Valero Energy Corp. to share insights with SIA members at ISC West 2020

The Security Industry Association (SIA) has named three leading experts from industry and government to join the list of high-profile keynote speakers and other security luminaries appearing at the 2020 ISC West as special guest speakers for key SIA events at the United States’ largest converged security trade show. ISC West 2020 will take place March 17-20 at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada.
SIA’s The Advance
On March 17 at The Advance, SIA’s annual membership gathering, attendees will hear featured remarks from William Wilkins, executive director of global security operations at Valero Energy Corporation. Wilkins’ presentation – “Lifelong Learning of a Global Security Officer: The One Lesson That Took Me the Longest to Learn” – will highlight the chief security officer framework and key lessons security professionals can learn from.
In addition to Wilkins’ remarks, attendees at The Advance will review official association business, recognise outstanding volunteer achievements, exchange market intelligence and enjoy complimentary lunch and networking.
SIA InteropFest & Cocktail Reception on March 18 will feature insights from special guest speaker Daryle Hernandez
SIA InteropFest
The SIA InteropFest & Cocktail Reception on March 18 will feature insights from special guest speaker Daryle Hernandez, chief of the Interagency Security Committee (ISC) in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Infrastructure Security Division.
SIA InteropFest, which showcases interoperability among physical security solutions leveraging SIA’s Open Supervised Device Protocol (OSDP) technology standard, will also include technology interoperability demonstrations, examples of how integrators and security professionals implement SIA OSDP and free cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and networking.
SIA Women in Security Forum Breakfast
On March 20 at the SIA Women in Security Forum Breakfast, attendees will hear a presentation from Jaime Paris Boisvert, General Manager for Siemens Smart Infrastructure based in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Attendees will also enjoy complimentary breakfast and top-tier networking with women in the industry and learn about SIA’s Women in Security Forum, an initiative to engage security professionals in promoting, recruiting and cultivating women’s leadership to promote a more inclusive and diversified industry.
In addition to hearing from these experts at SIA’s events, ISC West attendees can hear top-quality keynote presentations from Charles Burns, Head of Security – New Mobility at Uber; Michael MacKenzie, General Manager of Amazon IoT connectivity and control at Amazon Web Services (AWS); and Brigadier General (retired) Christopher Fowler, Former Deputy Chief of Operations for the City of Seattle Police Department.
Securing a connected future with IoT
On Wednesday, March 18, in the presentation Scaling Enterprise Risk Management at the Speed of Global Transportation, Burns will explain how Uber navigates a challenging landscape by using technology to enable their business, secure company assets and ensure the safety of riders and drivers globally.
'The Threat from Within’ will address the threat of workplace violence involving current or former employees
On Thursday, March 19, MacKenzie’s morning keynote address – On the Edge of Transformation: Securing a Connected Future With IoT – will explain how AWS IoT enables organisations to protect the evolving security-focused Internet of Things ecosystem, built on the rapidly progressing marketplace underscored by the convergence of our digital and physical worlds, in order to secure the connected world of tomorrow.
‘The Threat from Within’
Later that day, Fowler’s presentation – ‘The Threat from Within’ – will address the threat of workplace violence involving current or former employees, what we can do before incidents take place to help prevent them and how to optimise processes to address an event if it does happen. The ISC West keynote series is free and open to all attendees of the show.
“Each year at ISC West, thousands of security professionals gather to explore the latest innovations in security technology, unlock top-quality networking and education and get actionable insights to help their businesses succeed,” said Don Erickson, SIA CEO.
2020 SIA Education@ISC conference program
Don adds, “SIA is thrilled to welcome Jaime Paris Boisvert, Daryle Hernandez and William Wilkins as the featured speakers for SIA’s key 2020 events at ISC West. These luminaries will be a valuable addition to the robust lineup of security industry leaders featured in the ISC West keynote presentations and the SIA Education@ISC conference program, and we look forward to their high-impact, informative presentations to SIA members and attendees.”
ISC West and SIA are partnering to present the 2020 SIA Education@ISC conference program
ISC West and SIA are partnering to present the 2020 SIA Education@ISC conference program, the top industry resource for vendor-agnostic security and network training. The 2020 SIA Education@ISC conference program includes nearly 100 accredited sessions covering hot topics in connected security, unmanned systems, smart cities, loss prevention and supply chain and more.
Countering global security threats
The program is designed to provide the necessary knowledge security professionals require to prevent threats and make a real-world impact in an increasingly converged security landscape. ISC West attendees can purchase single-session passes or one-, two- or three-day packages for the SIA Education@ISC program to unlock critical information on the newest technologies in security. Register now to save $100 off the onsite conference registration rates.
Additional SIA events at ISC West include the Market Leaders Reception – a cocktail and networking reception and the premier kickoff to the trade show on Tuesday, March 17 – and the SIA RISE Happy Hour at Topgolf Las Vegas, a lively outing for young security professionals and those new to the industry on Thursday, March 19. SIA will also unveil the winners of the 2020 SIA New Product Showcase Awards – the flagship awards program at ISC West honoring innovative security products, services and solutions – on Wednesday, March 18.