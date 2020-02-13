ISC West, a converged security event in the United States, introduces the lineup for its 2020 SIA Education@ISC sessions, in collaboration with premier partner the Security Industry Association (SIA). Together, SIA and ISC West will be making educational sessions available during ISC West, taking place March 17-20, 2020, (SIA Education@ISC: March 17-19 | Exhibit Hall: March 18-20) at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The comprehensive programme includes nearly 100 accredited sessions covering a range of industry topics, such as connected security, unmanned systems, smart cities, loss prevention and supply chain and more, designed to provide the necessary knowledge security professionals require to prevent threats and make a real-world impact in an increasingly converged security landscape.
SIA Education@ISC session snapshot
- Day 1 Keynote: Wednesday, March 18, 8:30-9:30 a.m.
Scaling enterprise risk management at the speed of global transportation: Charles Burns, Head of Security – new mobility, Uber, will explain how Uber navigates a challenging landscape by using technology to enable their business, secure company assets and ensure the safety of riders and drivers globally.
- Day 2 Keynote: Thursday, March 19, 8:30-9:30 a.m.
On the edge of transformation: Securing a connected future with IoT (Brought to you by Amazon Web Services (AWS))
Michael MacKenzie, General Manager, Amazon IoT Connectivity & Control at AWS, will explain how AWS IoT enables organisations to protect the evolving security-focused Internet of Things ecosystem, built on the rapidly progressing marketplace underscored by the convergence of our digital and physical worlds, in order to secure the connected world of tomorrow.
Safety and security
- “I dreamed a dream”: Leading in the smart/safe/connected city revolution
There are millions of devices already deployed in cities across the country and around the world. With billions more coming, those devices have a significant impact on the delivery of a range of services including safety and security. In this session, there will be a discussion of how to form a smart/safe/connected city strike force to create a positive business environment and mitigate public safety threats.
- Security on the ledge: Transforming Willis Tower, an American icon
For a U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act designated site, balancing the demands of the building’s distinction with the competitive leasing market and trends toward open, collaborative workspaces is a challenging feat. This session will explore how the design team weaves physical security and technologies into the renovation, embracing a five-star operational experience in this high-population, high-throughput symbol of Chicago.
Capitalise on robotics technology
- How robotics enables cyber security with a human touch
Access control is a vital element of any cyber security program – it can tell you who has badged into the system, but not who is actually on the premises. Integrating robots with a security team can capitalise on robotics technology with the human factor to help security managers know who is in the facility after hours and to help protect an organisation from cyber breaches.
- Diversity & inclusion in the security industry: User’s Questions Answered!
Does a user know the meaning of (and the difference between) “diversity” and “inclusion”? Do they know how diversity and inclusion (D&I) can contribute to their business goals and help achieve competitive advantage? This session will explore how the topics of D&I are important to the success of the security industry now and in the future.
First responder operations
- DHS town hall meeting at ISC West: Enhancing security and doing business at the speed of life
DHS is changing the way it does business in areas of contracting, tech-scouting and experimentation and seeks new ideas and partners to enhance security and accelerate technology solutions. This meeting will explore what DHS is doing today to release old constraints to ensure things like passenger checkpoints, cargo container screening and first responder operations.
“Each year, our goal is to keep our finger on the pulse of the converged security issues driving our industry forward and provide our attendees with the education they need to deal with the complex security threats they’re faced with every day,” said Will Wise, Group Vice President, Security Portfolio at Reed Exhibitions.
Loss prevention and supply chain
Attendees will hear from Jaime Paris Boisvert, General Manager for Siemens Smart Infrastructure"
“In 2020, we’re emphasising on major trends, such as unmanned security and smart cities, while introducing new programming on topics attendees have asked to see incorporated, such as loss prevention and supply chain. We’re evolving to meet the educational needs of our audience.”
In addition to the nearly 100 education sessions, ISC West and SIA will be holding the SIA Women in Security Forum Breakfast at ISC West, brought to you by Siemens, on Friday, March 20. Attendees will hear from Jaime Paris Boisvert, General Manager for Siemens Smart Infrastructure, and have the opportunity to network with their peers during the complimentary breakfast.
Cutting-edge sessions
“SIA and ISC West deliver the most robust and compelling educational programming possible through the SIA Education@ISC West conference program,” said Dr. Elli Voorhees, Director of Education and training at SIA. “Each year, SIA volunteers review many expert conference proposals to determine the most cutting-edge sessions and topics that will drive success for the industry.”
Registration for ISC West is officially open. Exhibit Hall registration includes access to all the featured exhibits: Connected Security, Drones & Robotics, Emerging Tech, Loss Prevention & Supply Chain, Public Safety and Smart Home (sponsored by Alarm.com).